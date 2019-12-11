Eventus Systems Receives 2019 FOW International Award for Best New Technology Product: Market Surveillance

Judged by a panel of industry experts drawn from across the market in a range of disciplines, the FOW International Awards recognize the best achievements from across the global cleared derivatives market.

Luke Jeffs, Managing Editor of Global Investor Group, said: "Eventus Systems' Validus has rapidly established itself as the go-to platform for firms looking to apply the highest standards of trade surveillance. Many firms in the market surveillance space have drawn upon machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to enhance their approaches to market surveillance, but Eventus' combination of procedural and automated rules has delivered real benefits to customers and established it as the pre-eminent vendor in this space."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "This has been a milestone year for Eventus, and we're so honored to earn this significant recognition from FOW. Whether they represent exchanges or market participants, our clients responsible for trade surveillance and financial risk face extraordinary challenges to keep up with regulatory demands, new technologies, exponential growth in data and shrinking budget resources. We're committed to continually giving them the best technology and service and helping them achieve much-needed efficiencies so they can meet those challenges. We thank FOW and remain ever grateful to our outstanding board and a truly talented team of professionals."

The FOW award is the fourth major recognition Eventus has received since May for its Validus platform. Late last month, Eventus was one of only 19 U.S. companies named to the 2020 RegTech 100 list, an honor it also earned in 2019. Validus was named Market Surveillance Product of the Year in the Risk Technology Awards 2019, and Eventus received a Best Trade Surveillance Solution award at A-Team's 2019 RegTech Insight Awards.

Validus helps firms monitor for all trading surveillance requirements including for market manipulation such as spoofing, layering and wash trading. The platform features hundreds of procedures developed with direct input from clients, including offerings such as functionality for Indicative Opening Prices (IOPs) and Intermarket Sweep Orders (ISOs) – two areas of focus for regulators. Validus is the only trade surveillance solution to offer both machine learning and a procedural approach in one seamless package to not only reduce alert noise, but also assist customers in intelligent alert resolution. The Validus ecosystem now processes billions of trade lifecycle messages per day across equities, equity options, futures and cryptocurrencies.

Created in April 2017, the Global Investor Group incorporates the Global Investor, FOW and ISF brands and offers news, data and in-depth analysis across derivatives, securities finance, custody and fund services and asset management.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serving clients globally, Eventus Systems, Inc. offers one of the leading global trade surveillance and market risk platforms. Available as a cloud-based or real-time enterprise on-premise solution, the Validus platform provides sophisticated market surveillance and financial risk capabilities, enabling clients to solve some of the most pressing regulatory challenges. Validus combines multiple technology stacks including artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the optimum number of actionable alerts across equities, equity options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and cryptocurrencies. Clients include Tier 1 banks, brokerages and futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms. Visit www.eventussystems.com. Follow Eventus Systems on LinkedIn and on Twitter @EventusSystems.

