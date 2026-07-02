Eventus wins awards for Trade Surveillance Product of the Year at Risk Technology Awards and Best Trade Surveillance Solution in the Capital Markets Technology Awards APAC

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, has just won two major awards: Trade Surveillance Product of the Year at the Risk Technology Awards and Best Trade Surveillance Solution in the Capital Markets Technology Awards APAC 2026.

This marks the fifth time since 2019 that Eventus has won the Risk Technology Award in the surveillance category. Hosted by Risk.net, the awards recognize financial institutions and vendors "doing the most to help the industry meet its various challenges" in asset liability management (ALM), credit, operational risk and wider enterprise risk management. Award winners are decided by a judging panel, consisting of technology users, risk management practitioners, analysts and members of the Risk.net editorial team.

The second annual Capital Markets Technology Awards APAC, hosted by A-Team Group, recognize the "pioneering efforts of firms across the regional financial landscape," celebrating "those who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in capital markets technology." The shortlist is determined by A-Team editors and its award Advisory Board, and winners are selected based on votes from members of the capital markets community.

Eventus CEO Cameron Routh said: "We are thrilled to receive two significant honors for best-in-class technology in the course of just two days. Our Validus platform keeps pushing into new territory, whether through our Frank AI solution or our rapidly expanding work across prediction and information markets. This is a testament to our outstanding team and the commitment we have always made to enhancing our offering through a continuous feedback loop from our clients all over the world."

Eventus has now won more than 50 awards and honors since 2018, including 16 awards specifically for its services in the Asia-Pacific region. In June, the company won the award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution at the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026.

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income, digital asset and prediction/information markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market venues, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance and regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

SOURCE Eventus