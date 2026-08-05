STX deploys Eventus Validus platform for trade surveillance

AUSTIN, Texas and CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, and STX, a U.S. based CFTC regulated event contracts exchange focused on sports, crypto and other real-world events, announced today that STX has deployed the Eventus Validus platform for all trade surveillance on the regulated market it will launch.

STX Founder and CEO Justin Deutsch said: "At STX, we believe the long-term success of prediction markets depends on market integrity. As we prepare to launch our regulated platform, we have made significant investments in surveillance technology and compliance infrastructure from day one, rather than treating these capabilities as an afterthought. Our partnership with Eventus reflects that commitment. Eventus is a globally recognized leader in trade surveillance, trusted by exchanges, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants and other regulated financial institutions. Its technology is purpose-built to detect potential market abuse, monitor trading activity in real time and support robust regulatory oversight."

Deutsch said that Validus enables STX to monitor for a broad range of potentially manipulative behaviors, including insider dealing, momentum ignition, price ramping, large order and trade anomalies, layering, spoofing, cross-product spoofing and cancel-after-fill activity.

He said: "Combined with powerful investigative tools and analytics, this allows our surveillance team to identify, investigate, and efficiently and effectively respond to unusual trading patterns. Our objective is not simply to satisfy regulatory requirements; it is to help establish a new benchmark for trust and transparency in prediction markets. We believe users should have confidence that markets are actively monitored, abusive behavior is identified and investigated, and participants compete on a level playing field."

Eventus has worked closely with STX throughout its regulatory engagement, including supporting demonstrations of the exchange's surveillance capabilities, and the firm continues to provide expertise as STX prepares to move its surveillance environment into production. "Our dedicated surveillance team monitors the system daily, continuously refining procedures and controls as our markets evolve," Deutsch said.

As STX advances its application for recognition by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) – licensing under the XV Exchange and XV Clearing entities – surveillance will remain a foundational pillar of its platform, Deutsch said. "We are committed to working collaboratively with regulators, continuously enhancing our surveillance framework, and demonstrating that prediction markets can meet the same standards of integrity, fairness and investor protection expected of the world's leading regulated exchanges. By placing surveillance, compliance and market integrity at the center of our platform, STX aims to differentiate itself as the prediction market built for long-term trust—not just growth."

Eventus CEO Cameron Routh said: "We're honored that STX has chosen Eventus to underpin the integrity of its new regulated market. STX joins a growing roster of prediction and information markets that treat surveillance as core infrastructure from day one, and we're proud to help ensure its users can trade on a fair, transparent and well-monitored platform."

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income, digital asset and prediction/information markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

About STX

STX is a U.S.-based event contracts exchange and clearing platform focused on sports, crypto, and other real-world events. Unlike traditional financial markets, event markets experience sudden, unpredictable surges in trading activity as new information unfolds in real time. STX is purpose-built to handle these unique market dynamics, delivering resilient market infrastructure designed to perform during periods of peak demand. By combining high-performance technology with a strong commitment to market integrity, risk management, and operational resilience, STX gives participants the confidence to execute trades, manage risk, and access markets during the moments that matter most.

To learn more visit www.stxapp.io.

SOURCE Eventus