Rothera implements Eventus Validus platform for mission-critical trade surveillance of event contract exchange

AUSTIN, Texas and CHICAGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, and Rothera, the U.S.-based CFTC regulated event contract market, today announced that Rothera has deployed and implemented Eventus' Validus platform for trade surveillance of its fast-growing markets.

Rothera is recognized by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO). Earlier this year, the firm obtained regulatory approval to launch its events contracts platform, introducing its first two products on May 21. Since introducing contracts on the World Cup, volume reached 3.5 billion traded contracts as of mid-July.

Rothera Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer Kevin Dan said: "A reliable market surveillance partner is foundational to Rothera's ability to offer customers fair and orderly markets on an Exchange that adheres to CFTC Core Principles. Eventus is a leader in multi-asset class trade surveillance, market risk and algo monitoring solutions, which makes it well suited for this high-growth stage of the event contract marketplace."

Rothera selected Validus because its highly customizable features and interface provide the scalability and accountability needed to manage both fully collateralized and margined products, Dan said. Eventus' Frank AI solution represents a powerful new tool for Rothera to integrate AI coding and algorithms into surveillance.

Rothera President Matt Trudeau said: "We needed a fully integrated system capable of ramping up to surveil trading for thousands of event contracts. The Eventus team was easy to work with, understood our requirements and were able to meet an extremely aggressive implementation timeline to support our launch."

Eventus CEO Cameron Routh said: "We're proud to have met Rothera's expectations for fast time-to-market on implementation and demonstration of regulatory readiness. It's truly gratifying when our clients have a deep appreciation for what we do, and we've found Rothera to be a tremendous partner and collaborator. We're excited that the exchange is already seeing value from Frank AI and look forward to meeting the trade surveillance needs of the firm going forward as Rothera continues on its impressive growth trajectory."

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income, digital asset and prediction/information markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

About Rothera

Rothera is a U.S.-based, CFTC-regulated exchange and clearinghouse built for event contract markets. Designed as a neutral marketplace, Rothera provides institutional-grade trading and clearing infrastructure for futures commissions merchants, intermediaries, market makers and other firms. Rothera is led by a team with decades of experience in building and managing institutional trading venues and was founded as a joint venture between Robinhood and Susquehanna International Group. The company is committed to advancing responsible growth of event markets through reliable operations, robust controls, strict compliance standards and transparent contracts that can help participants express views on future outcomes, understand market expectations and manage event-driven risk. To learn more, visit www.rothera.io.

SOURCE Eventus