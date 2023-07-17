Eventus Wins Best Market Surveillance Provider for second consecutive year in 2023 Waters Rankings

News provided by

Eventus

17 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance, market risk and algo monitoring solutions, has won the award for Best Market Surveillance Provider for the second consecutive year in the Waters Rankings 2023 Awards.

Thousands of WatersTechnology's market participant readers across the buy side and sell side voted in this year's Waters Rankings. The honor recognizing the company's software and service is the sixth award Eventus has received from WatersTechnology.

Victor Anderson, Global Content Director, WatersTechnology, said: "Congratulations to Eventus for winning the best market surveillance provider category for the second consecutive year in the Waters Rankings. Eventus continues to attract and retain a range of clients across the capital markets, thanks to its impressive Validus platform, collaborative approach, and internal expertise on market regulation, compliance and engineering."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "The trade surveillance field has grown increasingly competitive over the last few years, and we are honored and humbled to receive the votes of the financial community for our highly customizable technology and the deep expertise we bring to our clients."

The recognition follows Eventus' win over the past two months of two key regional awards – the WatersTechnology Asia Award for Best Market Surveillance Platform for the third year running and the RegTech Insight Europe Award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution for the second consecutive year. Eventus has now won nearly 35 awards and honors in four years.

The Waters Rankings Awards recognize the initiatives, innovation and achievements of the industry's "best-in-class" technology and data providers.

About Eventus

Eventus is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance, market risk and algo monitoring solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. 

Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

SOURCE Eventus

Also from this source

Eventus named Best Trade Surveillance Solution at 2023 RegTech Insight Europe Awards

Yuanta selects Eventus for trade surveillance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.