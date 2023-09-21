Eventus wins Market Surveillance Solution of the Year at FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards

Validus platform takes honor for second time, marking eighth award in APAC region

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading global provider of state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense, today captured the honor of Market Surveillance Solution of the Year for its Validus platform at the 2023 FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards. The firm, which also won the market surveillance category the last time it was bestowed in 2021, has now earned eight awards specifically for its offering in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the past three years.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "APAC remains a critical region for us, and we're delighted that the judges recognize our ability to deliver industry-leading technology, expertise and service to clients throughout the region. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to surveillance in the many jurisdictions in which our clients operate in APAC. They need a nimble, customizable platform that can quickly adapt to new regulatory requirements and ever-increasing demands for efficiency."

Judges cited the firm's "splendid growth figures" and "consistent innovation in the field," along with its "successful expansion" in the APAC region.

Hosted by Global Investor Group, the FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards recognize the best and brightest innovations in the Asian derivatives industry. The awards were presented at a dinner ceremony in Singapore, following the Trading Singapore conference earlier in the day.

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

