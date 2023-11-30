Eventus wins Market Surveillance Solution of the Year at FOW International Awards 2023

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus , a leading global provider of state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense, announced that the firm's Validus platform has been named Market Surveillance Solution of the Year at the 2023 FOW International Awards.

Bestowed in London last night following the publication's Trading London conference, the award was the second Eventus has earned in the category at the FOW International Awards, following its second win in September in the same category at the FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards. Earlier this month, Eventus also won the award for Best Market & Trade Surveillance Solution in the Digital Assets category in the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2023.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "It's a tremendous honor to earn the FOW International Award based on the assessment of the distinguished panel of experts judging the categories. We're very proud of our track record in bringing powerful, highly customizable trade surveillance capabilities to so many premier firms in the derivatives industry, along with market participants, exchanges and regulators in other asset classes. We look forward to bringing even more innovations and enhancements to our clients in 2024."

Winners of the FOW International Awards – which honor performance, innovation and achievement in the derivatives industry – are selected by a panel of independent judges with expertise and experience from across the derivatives industry.

The judges referenced Eventus' "fantastic growth and results over the past year" and called the firm's service "very powerful," citing its continued investments that have translated into a global client reach.

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome its most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com .

