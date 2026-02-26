EventWorks 4D Collaborates on Europe's First Interactive AI Holocaust Testimony Theater, Expanding Global Immersive Capabilities

ESSEN, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EventWorks 4D announced its collaboration in the launch of Europe's first interactive AI Holocaust testimony theater, the Holo-Voices Theater, developed alongside TU Dortmund University, the Ministry of Culture and Science of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, and three other foundations. The installation debuted January 27 in Essen, Germany and marks a significant expansion of immersive educational technology in Europe.

The Holo-Voices Theater, Europe’s first interactive AI Holocaust testimony theater, in Essen, Germany.

The Holo-Voices Theater integrates ultra-high-definition 4K holography, advanced voice recognition a proprietary show control system, and artificial intelligence to enable visitors to engage in lifelike conversations with Holocaust survivors. Guests ask questions naturally and receive authentic responses drawn directly from recorded testimony, creating deeply personal and educational interactions while preserving historical integrity.

As opportunities for live survivor testimony diminish, immersive NLP/ASR platforms are becoming essential tools in safeguarding memory for future generations. Through collaborative partnerships, EventWorks 4D helps design and engineer environments that allow audiences to interact with history in meaningful and responsible ways.

The Germany installation builds on the company's established work in the United States, including contributions to interactive survivor testimony experiences at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, where the Abe & Ida Cooper Survivor Stories Experience was recognized by Smithsonian Magazine as one of the "12 Must-See Exhibits Around the World," and at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

"Technology should never replace human testimony, but it can help preserve it with dignity and authenticity," said Joel Solloway, President of EventWorks 4D. "Our role is to build platforms that responsibly extend the reach of these voices so future generations can continue to learn directly from those who lived through history. The Holo-Voices Theater represents a meaningful step forward in how immersive systems can safeguard memory while creating powerful, personal engagement."

Beyond remembrance installations, EventWorks 4D's proprietary holographic and AI-enabled systems support large-scale holographic stages, live event integrations, and holographic telepresence experiences. From museums and universities to global brands and major event productions, the company collaborates with partners to preserve legacy while creating transformative audience engagement.

The Essen opening reflects a growing international commitment to preserving the defining voices of our time through immersive technology and advances not only remembrance but the future of immersive communication.

