EVENTWORKS AND QUEST EVENTS COMBINE TO FORM INDUSTRY POWERHOUSE

News provided by

EventWorks

30 Nov, 2023, 11:17 ET

CHARLESTON, S.C, and DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EventWorks, the Southeast's premier event rental provider, and Quest Events, the nation's leading drape and scenic elements provider, proudly unveil their strategic combination, marking a significant milestone in the event industry. The merger brings together two esteemed organizations to fortify strengths, broaden reach and deliver an unparalleled full-service experience to event professionals. EventWorks and Quest Events will seamlessly integrate their offerings, providing expanded selection and services to a broad clientele across multiple locations.

"The merger enhances our capabilities in a growing number of markets and allows us to provide an expanded service and product selection to our clients, offering an experience unlike any other in the event industry!" stated Lee Dunlap, Founder and CEO of Quest Events.

"We are ecstatic to be combining these two industry leaders to create more value for our clients, more opportunities for our teams, and leverage our combined resources to provide a unique, unprecedented offering to our social and corporate markets," said Mike Schmidt, CEO of EventWorks.

The combined organization will employ approximately 780 team members and manage over 550,000 square feet of warehoused equipment nationwide, supporting approximately 50,000 events annually. The teams will integrate seamlessly in the coming months to provide clients with a unified and enhanced rental experience.

About EventWorks. EventWorks is the Southeast's largest event rental provider with locations across five states and eight cities, including Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Savannah, Jacksonville, Birmingham, Atlanta, Nashville, and Orlando. Offering an extensive line of scalable and diverse products, EventWorks delivers unparalleled service through seasoned event professionals. With showrooms, rental resources, and experienced staff across the Southeast, EventWorks provides on-site solutions for events throughout the region. Learn more at eventworksrentals.com and on social media (@eventworksrentals) on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Quest Events. Quest Events, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, is North America's market leader in providing pipe and drape, scenic, and furnishing rental solutions to the AV, hospitality, events, bridal, and exhibition industries. With 16 locations across the U.S., Quest Events partners with clients to provide the most creative, effective, and efficient rental solutions and installation services available on the market today. Learn more at www.questevents.com and on social media (@quest_events) on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

JEGI CLARITY (www.jegiclarity.com), a leading investment bank for the events, marketing, information and technology sectors represented EventWorks

SOURCE EventWorks

