EVENTWORKS/QUEST EVENTS ACQUIRES CERTAIN ASSETS OF MARQUEE EVENT GROUP

CHARLESTON, S.C. and DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EventWorks, the Southeast's premier event rental provider, and Quest Events, the nation's leading drape and scenic elements provider, (collectively, the "Company") is excited to announce the acquisition of certain assets of Marquee Event Group Inc. and its affiliates (the "Acquisition").

"We are truly excited to expand our products and services, talented and dedicated employee base and physical warehouse locations for our client partners to be able to design elevated experiences, blending creativity and unrivaled selection. Our reach and capabilities will be unmatched in our industry," stated Lee Dunlap, Founder and CEO of Quest Events and Mike Schmidt, CEO of EventWorks. Post this

The Acquisition will broaden the Company's presence in its existing markets of Dallas, Austin and San Antonio in Texas and extend its presence to Kansas City. The Acquisition also will enhance and deepen the Company's event rental inventory by adding unique tenting and other products to serve large-scale corporate and social events. In time, the Company will integrate the Acquisition's products and services, expanding its selection to a broad clientele across multiple locations. The combined inventory also will be tracked in one rental system, offering event planners and professionals a premium and seamless client experience.

"We are truly excited to expand our products and services, talented and dedicated employee base and physical warehouse locations for our client partners to be able to design elevated experiences, blending creativity and unrivaled selection. Our reach and capabilities will be unmatched in our industry," stated Lee Dunlap, Founder and CEO of Quest Events and Mike Schmidt, CEO of EventWorks.

The combined organization will employ approximately 1,000 team members and manage over 1,000,000 square feet of warehouse space, supporting approximately 50,000 events annually.

About EventWorks. EventWorks is the Southeast's largest event rental provider with locations across five states and eight cities, including Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Savannah, Jacksonville, Birmingham, Atlanta, Nashville, and Orlando. Offering an extensive line of scalable and diverse products, EventWorks delivers unparalleled service through seasoned event professionals. With showrooms, rental resources, and experienced staff across the Southeast, EventWorks provides on-site solutions for events throughout the region. Learn more at www.eventworksrentals.com and on social media (@eventworksrentals) on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Quest Events. Quest Events is North America's market leader in providing pipe and drape, scenic and furnishing rental solutions to the AV, hospitality, events, bridal and exhibition industries. With 16 locations across the U.S., Quest Events partners with clients to provide the most creative, effective and efficient rental solutions and installation services. Learn more at www.questevents.com and on social media (@quest_events) on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Marquee Event Group. Marquee Event Group was formed in 2017 through the consolidation of multiple event rental companies. Marquee's roots trace back over 30 years with many long-time employees playing key roles in the organization. Marquee combines great people and products to provide customers superior event expertise with some of deepest tenting inventory in the industry.

[G2 Capital Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to Marquee Event Group on the transaction.]

SOURCE EventWorks & Quest Events