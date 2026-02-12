Ever Emerges From Stealth With $31M Series A to Build First AI-Native Auto Retail Platform

Backed by Eclipse, Ever's full-stack auto retail business brings scale and efficiency to the $1.2 trillion auto retail market

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever , the company building the first AI-native, full-stack auto retail platform, emerged from stealth today with an oversubscribed $31 million Series A. The round was led by Eclipse with participation from a number of co-investors, including the company's early investor Lifeline Ventures, Ibex Investors, Maki VC, Joint Effects, and JIMCO, the global investment arm of the Jameel Family, and brings Ever's total funding to approximately $100 million across equity and debt facilities.

Auto retail is the largest segment of the U.S. retail economy, representing a $1.2 trillion market, yet it remains constrained by manual processes, outdated third-party software, and highly fragmented operations. Recent approaches have attempted to improve the auto retail model by moving transactions entirely online or supporting specific parts of the physical dealership operation, but these models often introduce new forms of friction that limit flexibility for both consumers and operators. The nationwide transition to electric vehicles has only increased this complexity, introducing additional challenges around fragmented selection, inventory management, battery health, and consumer education. Addressing these challenges requires an operating model designed to manage complexity end-to-end.

Ever is redefining auto retail by replacing the fragmented legacy systems with a proprietary, AI-native operating system and vertically-integrated operations. Ever's operating system automates and orchestrates the hundreds of required steps across sourcing, pricing, merchandising, sales, vehicle operations, and more. This operational foundation enables a faster, more flexible, and more affordable customer experience and unlocks significant performance gains across Ever's business—including automated vehicle pricing, listing, and merchandising, and a sales team productivity three times higher than the used car industry average. The company has also designed its platform to deliver a market-leading electric vehicle offering and to support a true omnichannel model, allowing customers to buy or sell online, to complete a transaction in person, or to move seamlessly between the two.

"Despite the size and importance of the U.S. auto retail sector, the industry has struggled with modern consumer journeys and the daily operational complexity", said Lasse-Mathias Nyberg, co-founder and CEO of Ever. "We rebuilt the system with AI at the core. Today, that approach is powering real transactions, with a live operation in San Francisco and thousands of customers across 40 different states and counting. The result is a more flexible and transparent customer experience and a business model that performs at scale."

Ever was co-founded by a team with deep experience across automotive, consumer technology, and finance – disciplines that sit at the core of building a modern auto retail platform. Drawing on backgrounds from companies including Uber, Rivian, Tesla, Lyft, and Shopify, the team's cross-sectional expertise enables Ever to build the complex systems needed to scale and optimize the vertically-integrated business.

"Auto retail is a complex, unforgiving business where small inefficiencies compound quickly to erode economics and customer experience," said Jiten Behl, partner at Eclipse and former Rivian executive. "Ever's end-to-end AI-native platform is an industry-first for the auto market, enabling scalability while maintaining disciplined economics and putting the customer experience first."

As part of the financing, Jiten Behl , partner at Eclipse, has joined Ever's board of directors. Joe Fath , partner and Head of Growth at Eclipse and former portfolio manager of T. Rowe Price's Growth Stock Fund, has joined as a board observer.

The new funding will be used to scale Ever's engineering team, expand operational capabilities, and accelerate nationwide growth.

About Ever

Ever is the first AI-native, full-stack auto retail company. Powered by a proprietary operating system designed to automate and orchestrate core operational workflows, Ever delivers a seamless omnichannel experience for consumers, fleets, and dealer partners, starting with electric vehicles. Ever is designed to operate at a national scale in the largest and one of the most complex retail segments and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Eclipse

With over $7 billion in regulatory assets under management, Eclipse is a team of operators and investors partnering with exceptional companies from ideation to all stages of growth, unlocking solutions to age-old physical industry problems through the intersection of bits and atoms and the rise of physical AI. For more information, visit www.eclipse.capital .

