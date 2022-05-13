Ever-Glory Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the first quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the first quarter of 2022, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 50-100 stores during 2022, we operated a nationwide network of 848 stores as of March 31, 2022."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The first quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total sales for the first quarter of 2022 were $64.8 million, a decrease of 8.5% from $70.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to a 28.7% increase in our wholesale business and a 26.7% decrease in our retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 26.7% to $34.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $47.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in same-store sales. The Company had 848 retail stores as of March 31, 2022, compared with 921 retail stores as of March 31, 2021.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 28.7% to $29.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan and the United States, and other European markets partially offset by decreased sales in the United Kingdom.

Total gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 22.6% to $17.4 million, compared with $22.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Total gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 decreased to 26.8% from 31.7% for the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 34.8% to $11.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $17.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 33.4% compared to 37.6% for the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 25.2% to $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 decreased to 19.1% from 19.6% for the first quarter of 2021.

Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 12.0% to $13.7 million, or 21.1% of total sales, compared with $15.5 million, or 22.0% of total sales for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was attributable to the decreased salaries.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 10.9% to $7.0 million, or 10.8% of total sales, compared with $7.9 million, or 11.1% of total sales for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was attributable to the decreased salaries.

Loss from operations was $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2022,compared to $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the first quarter of 2022 was $5.1 million compared with $1.2 million for first quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.34 for the first quarter of 2022 compared with $0.08 for the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022, Ever-Glory had approximately $41.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $56.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $42.3 million as of March 31, 2022, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $69.3 million as of March 31, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 13, 2022(8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on May 13, 2022). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-888-394-8218 or + 1-323-701-0225 and using the access code 1720370. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 13 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 20 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 1720370.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "idole" and "Jizhu". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)









March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 41,717



$ 56,573

Restricted cash



42,525





40,768

Trading securities



2,965





3,251

Accounts receivable, net



55,025





69,859

Inventories



65,013





63,841

Advances on inventory purchases



5,065





8,179

Value added tax receivable



1,296





1,693

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



6,732





6,345

Amounts due from related parties



1,308





220

Total Current Assets



221,646





250,729



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Equity security investment



5,229





5,682

Intangible assets, net



4,770





4,794

Property and equipment, net



36,838





36,340

Operating lease right-of-use assets



52,751





50,077

Deferred tax assets



202





899

Other non-current assets



1,575





784

Total Non-Current Assets



101,365





98,576

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 323,011



$ 349,305



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Bank loans

$ 69,300



$ 68,992

Accounts payable



50,533





67,930

Accounts payable and other payables – related parties



1,474





1,332

Other payables and accrued liabilities



13,288





18,531

Value added and other taxes payable



-





999

Income tax payable



500





334

Current operating lease liabilities



44,287





41,633

Total Current Liabilities



179,382





199,751



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Deferred tax liabilities



-





-

Non-current operating lease liabilities



8,628





8,596

TOTAL LIABILITIES



188,010





208,347



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,814,354 and

14,812,312 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December

31, 2021, respectively)



15





15

Additional paid-in capital



3,665





3,660

Retained earnings



103,121





108,210

Statutory reserve



21,245





21,245

Treasury stock (at cost,162,080 and 147,334 shares at March 31,2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively)



(400)





(363)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



7,355





8,191



















Total equity



135,001





140,958

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 323,011



$ 349,305



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)









Three Months Ended





March 31,

2022



March 31,

2021















NET SALES

$ 64,773



$ 70,814



















COST OF SALES



47,401





48,379



















GROSS PROFIT



17,372





22,435



















OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling expenses



13,686





15,548

General and administrative expenses



6,994





7,851

Total operating expenses



20,680





23,399



















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(3,308)





(964)



















OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME















Interest income



186





224

Interest expense



(613)





(492)

Government subsidy



3





259

(Loss) gain from changes in fair values of investments



(762)





339

Other income



517





193

Total Other (Expense) Income, Net



(669)





523



















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE



(3,977)





(441)



















INCOME TAX EXPENSE



(1,112)





(729)



















NET LOSS

$ (5,089)



$ (1,170)

Foreign currency translation loss



(836)





(1,352)



















COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$ (5,925)



$ (2,522)

LOSS PER SHARE















Basic and diluted

$ (0.34)



$ (0.08)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted



14,813,787





14,810,001



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)













































Total

equity

















Common

Stock



Additional









Retained

Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due from



attributable to

stockholders



Non-











Shares



Amount



paid-in

capital



Treasury

Stock



Unrestricted



Statutory

reserve



Comprehensive

income



related

party



of the

Company



controlling

Interest



Total

equity

Balance at

January 1, 2022



14,812,312



$ 15



$ 3,660



$ (363)



$ 108,210



$ 21,245



$ 8,191



$ -



$ 140,958



$ -



$ 140,958



























































































Stock issued

for compensation



2,042





-





5





-





-





-





-





-





5













5

Net loss



-





-





-





-





(5,089)





-





-





-





(5,089)





-





(5,089)

Repurchase

of 14,746 shares

of common stock



-





-





-





(37)













-





-





-





(37)





-





(37)

Foreign currency

translation loss



















































(836)





-





(836)





-





(836)

Balance at March

31, 2022



14,814,354



$ 15



$ 3,665



$ (400)



$ 103,121



$ 21,245



$ 7,355



$ -



$ 135,001



$ -



$ 135,001













































































































Total

equity

















Common

Stock



Additional









Retained

Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due from



attributable to

stockholders



Non-











Shares



Amount



paid-in

capital



Treasury

Stock



Unrestricted



Statutory

reserve



Comprehensive

income



related

party



of the

Company



controlling

Interest



Total

equity

Balance at

January 1, 2021



14,809,160



$ 15



$ 3,650



$ -



$ 109,171



$ 20,376



$ 4,590



$ (3,353)



$ 134,449



$ -



$ 134,449



























































































Stock issued

for compensation



1,500





-





5





-





-





-





-





-





5













5

Net income (loss)



-





-





-





-





(1,170)





-





-





-





(1,170)





-





(1,170)

Transfer to reserve



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-













-

Payments received

from related party

under counter

guarantee

agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





379





379





-





379

Repurchase of

147,334 shares

of common stock



-





-





-





-













-





-





-





-





-





-

Foreign currency

translation gain



















































(1,352)





-





(1,352)





-





(1,352)

Balance at

December 31,

2021



14,810,660



$ 15



$ 3,655



$ -



$ 108,001



$ 20,376



$ 3,238



$ (2,974)



$ 132,311



$ -



$ 132,311



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)









Three Months Ended





March 31,

2022



March 31,

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net less

$ (5,089)





(1,170)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



2,147





1,377

Loss from sale of property and equipment



52





102

Loss on deconsolidation of a subsidiary



-





-

Provision of (recovering from) bad debt allowance



298





(196)

Provision for obsolete inventories



3,759





3,583

Changes in fair value of trading securities



(283)





(262)

Changes in fair value of investment



479





28

Deferred income tax



701





17

Stock-based compensation



5





5

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



14,815





6,509

Inventories



(4,680)





6,805

Value added tax receivable



405





52

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



(278)





(367)

Advances on inventory purchases



3,150





2,544

Amounts due from related parties



(1,089)





(71)

Accounts payable



(16,838)





(14,690)

Accounts payable and other payables- related parties



226





(769)

Other payables and accrued liabilities



(6,252)





(3,221)

Value added and other taxes payable



(1,067)





(220)

Income tax payable



165





(358)

Net cash (used in) operating activities



(9,374)





(302)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchases of property and equipment



(2,507)





(1,378)

Net purchase (proceeds from) of trading securities



569





(983)

Investment payment



(788)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(2,726)





(2,361)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from bank loans



12,600





12,336

Repayment of bank loans



(12,600)





(6,168)

Repurchase of common stock



(37)





-

Net collection of amounts due from related party (equity)



-





148

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(37)





6,316



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH



(962)





(1,660)



















NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH



(13,099)





1,993



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING

OF PERIOD



97,341





121,723



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF

PERIOD

$ 84,242



$ 123,716



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their

consolidated balance sheets:

































Cash and Cash Equivalents



41,717





78,056

Restricted cash



42,525





45,660





$ 84,242



$ 123,716



















Cash paid during the period for:















Interest

$ 613



$ 492

Income taxes

$ 1,112



$ 729



