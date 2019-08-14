Ever-Glory Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the second quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the second quarter of 2019, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 39 stores during 2019, we operated a nationwide network of 1,235 stores as of June 30, 2019."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The second quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $77.3 million, a decrease of 12.7% from $88.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. This decrease was primarily driven by an 19.4% decrease in our retail business and a 4.0% decrease in wholesale business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 19.4% to $40.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $49.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the amounts of stores and same-store sales. The Company had 1,235 retail stores as of June 30, 2019, compared with 1,417 retail stores as of June 30, 2018.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division decreased by 4.0% to $37.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $38.8 million for the second quarter of 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom and other European markets partially offset for increased sales in the United States.

Total gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 16.1% to $29.0 million, compared with $34.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. Total gross margin decreased to 37.5% from 39.0% for the second quarter of 2018.

Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 16.1% to $23.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $27.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 57.3%, compared to 55.1% for the second quarter of 2018.

Gross profit for the wholesale business decreased by 16.0% to $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. Gross margin decreased to 16.1% from 18.4% for the second quarter of 2018.

Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 12.8% to $19.7 million, or 25.5% of total sales, compared with $22.6 million, or 25.5% of total sales for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease was attributable to the marketing expenses associated with the promotion of the retail brand.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 16.8% to $7.3 million, or 9.5% of total sales, compared with $8.8 million, or 10.0% of total sales for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decline in number of stores.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 37.7% to $2.0 million compared with $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to the Company for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.9 million compared with $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.13 for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $0.19 for the second quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, Ever-Glory had approximately $34.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $47.0 million as of December 31, 2018. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $42.6 million as of June 30, 2019, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $26.0 million as of June 30, 2019.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018 (UNAUDITED)





2019



2018

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34,526



$ 47,012

Accounts receivable, net



64,704





86,527

Inventories



63,127





65,929

Advances on inventory purchases



8,754





6,420

Value added tax receivable



3,102





2,580

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



6,648





10,204

Amounts due from related parties



144





192

Total Current Assets



181,005





218,864



















NONCURRENT ASSETS















Intangible assets, net



4,886





4,962

Property and equipment, net



28,245





28,445

Operating lease right-of-use assets



51,623





-

Total Non-Current Assets



84,754





33,407

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 265,759



$ 252,271



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Bank loans

$ 25,999



$ 29,497

Accounts payable



50,352





78,412

Accounts payable and other payables – related parties



4,796





4,756

Other payables and accrued liabilities



12,665





21,958

Value added and other taxes payable



-





2,569

Income tax payable



1,774





1,569

Current operating lease liabilities



42,808





-

Total Current Liabilities



138,394





138,761



















NONCURRENT LIABILITIES















Deferred tax liabilities



-





354

Non-current operating lease liabilities



8,839





-

TOTAL LIABILITIES



147,233





139,115



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued

and outstanding)



-





-

Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,800,140 and

14,798,198 shares issued and outstanding As of June 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively)



15





15

Additional paid-in capital



3,635





3,627

Retained earnings



107,249





105,914

Statutory reserve



19,083





19,083

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(2,093)





(3,578)

Amounts due from related party



(7,863)





(10,354)

Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company



120,026





114,707

Noncontrolling interest



(1,500)





(1,551)

Total Equity



118,526





113,156

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 265,759



$ 252,271



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (UNAUDITED)





Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

NET SALES

$ 77,316



$ 88,541



$ 165,272



$ 181,326

COST OF SALES



48,330





53,999





106,928





115,439



































GROSS PROFIT



28,986





34,542





58,344





65,887



































OPERATING EXPENSES































Selling expenses



19,699





22,590





40,706





44,817

General and administrative expenses



7,337





8,823





14,867





16,496

Total Operating Expenses



27,036





31,413





55,573





61,313



































INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



1,950





3,129





2,771





4,574



































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)































Interest income



277





370





484





696

Interest expense



(408)





(360)





(771)





(924)

Other income



1,409





865





1,114





1,001

Total Other Income, Net



1,278





875





827





773



































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE



3,228





4,004





3,598





5,347

Income tax expense



(1,455)





(1,285)





(2,280)





(2,041)



































NET INCOME



1,773





2,719





1,318





3,306



































Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest



83





57





17





285

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

COMPANY



1,856





2,776





1,335





3,591



































NET INCOME

$ 1,773



$ 2,719



$ 1,318



$ 3,306



































Foreign currency translation (loss) gain



(2,487)





(6,091)





1,485





(2,068)

Unrealized loss of derivative contracts designated as

cash flow hedge



-





(469)





-





(469)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



(714)





(3,841)





2,803





769



































Comprehensive (loss)income attributable to the non-

controlling interest



(48)





(13)





52





309

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$ (762)



$ (3,854)



$ 2,855



$ 1,078



































EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

THE COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS































Basic and diluted

$ 0.13



$ 0.19



$ 0.09



$ 0.24

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic and diluted



14,800,140





14,795,992





14,800,140





14,795,992



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (UNAUDITED)











Additional



Retained Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due from



Total

equity

attributable

to stockholders



Non-











Common Stock



paid-in









Statutory



Comprehensive



related



of the



controlling



Total





Shares



Amount



capital



Unrestricted



reserve



income



party



Company



Interest



equity

Balance at January 1, 2019



14,798,198



$ 15



$ 3,627



$ 105,914



$ 19,083



$ (3,578)



$ (10,354)



$ 114,707





(1,551)



$ 113,156



















































































Stock issued for compensation



1,942





0.004





8





-





-





-





-





8





-





8

Net income (loss)



-





-





-





(521)





-





-





-





(521)





66





(455)

Net cash received from related party

under counter guarantee agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





1,101





1,101





-





1,101

Foreign currency translation gain











































3,972





-





3,972





34





4,006

Balance at March 31, 2019



14,800,140





15





3,635





105,393





19,083





394





(9,253)





119,267





(1,451)





117,816

Net income (loss)



-





-





-





1,856





-





-













1,856





(83)





1,773

Net cash received from related party

under counter guarantee agreement



-





-





-





-





-













1,390





1,390





-





1,390

Foreign currency translation loss



-





-





-





-





-





(2,487)













(2,487)





34





(2,453)

Balance at June 30, 2019



14,800,140



$ 15



$ 3,635



$ 107,249



$ 19,083



$ (2,093)



$ (7,863)



$ 120,026





(1,500)



$ 118,526













Additional



Retained Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due from



Total

equity

attributable

to stockholders



Non-











Common Stock



paid-in









Statutory



Comprehensive



related



of the



controlling



Total





Shares



Amount



capital



Unrestricted



reserve



income



party



Company



Interest



equity

Balance at January 1, 2018



14,795,992



$ 15



$ 3,620



$ 95,195



$ 17,794



$ 2,585



$ (15,449)



$ 103,760





(1,062)



$ 102,698



















































































Net income (loss)



-





-





-





815





-





-





-





815





(228)





587

Net cash paid to related party under

counter guarantee agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





(8,480)





(8,480)





-





(8,480)

Foreign currency translation gain(loss)











































4,023





-





4,023





(94)





3,929

Balance at March 31, 2018



14,795,992





15





3,620





96,010





17,794





6,608





(23,929)





100,118





(1,384)





98,734

Net income (loss)



-





-





-





2,776





-





-





-





2,776





(58)





2,718

Net cash received from related party

under counter guarantee agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





2,340





2,340





-





2,340

Foreign currency translation loss



-





-





-





-





-





(6,656)





-





(6,656)





123





(6,533)

Balance at June 30, 2018



14,795,992



$ 15



$ 3,620



$ 98,786



$ 17,794



$ (48)



$ (21,589)



$ 98,578





(1,319)



$ 97,259

