Ever-Glory Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Nov 13, 2020, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the third quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."
"During the third quarter of 2020, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 38 stores during 2020, we operated a nationwide network of 923 stores as of September 30, 2020."
"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.
Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The third quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $79.9 million, a decrease of 29.5% from $113.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a 44.9% decrease in our wholesale business, partially offset by a 10.3% increase in retail business.
Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division increased by 10.3% to $34.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $31.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the e-commerce sales. The Company had 923 retail stores as of September 30, 2020, compared with 1,157 retail stores as of September 30, 2019.
Sales for the Company's wholesale division decreased by 44.9% to $45.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $81.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, Europe-Other, Japan, United States and United Kingdom.
Total gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 2.8% to $23.7 million, compared with $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Total gross margin increased to 29.6% from 21.5% for the third quarter of 2019.
Gross profit for the retail business increased by 2.7% to $14.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 41.6%, compared to 44.7% for the third quarter of 2019.
Gross profit for the wholesale business decreased by 10.4% to $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased to 20.4% from 12.6% for the third quarter of 2019.
Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 27.6% to $13.0 million, or 16.3% of total sales, compared with $17.9 million, or 15.8% of total sales for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was attributable to the lower travelling expenses.
General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 3.1% to $7.8 million, or 9.8% of total sales, compared with $7.6 million, or 6.7% of total sales for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was attributable to the foreign currency transaction gain.
Income (Loss) from operations for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 344.5% to $2.8 million compared with ($1.2 million) for the third quarter of 2019.
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million compared with ($1.1 million) for the third quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share were $0.15 for the third quarter of 2020 compared with ($0.07) for the third quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2020, Ever-Glory had approximately $70.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $48.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $53.3 million as of September 30, 2020, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $48.4 million as of September 30, 2020.
About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.
Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
|
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
|
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED)
|
2020
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
69,950
|
$
|
48,551
|
Restricted cash
|
20,552
|
2,204
|
Trading securities
|
817
|
-
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
62,866
|
78,053
|
Inventories
|
46,443
|
67,355
|
Advances on inventory purchases
|
7,393
|
9,681
|
Value added tax receivable
|
2,106
|
2,495
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
5,229
|
5,293
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
1,086
|
123
|
Total Current Assets
|
216,442
|
213,755
|
NONCURRENT ASSETS
|
Equity security investment
|
2,936
|
-
|
Intangible assets, net
|
4,628
|
4,729
|
Property and equipment, net
|
28,203
|
28,812
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
37,705
|
53,379
|
Deferred tax assets
|
1,099
|
996
|
Total Non-Current Assets
|
74,571
|
87,916
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
291,013
|
$
|
301,671
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Bank loans
|
$
|
48,444
|
$
|
29,931
|
Accounts payable
|
65,155
|
72,418
|
Accounts payable and other payables – related parties
|
3,878
|
4,811
|
Other payables and accrued liabilities
|
14,159
|
19,137
|
Value added and other taxes payable
|
1,134
|
1,657
|
Income tax payable
|
1,104
|
1,142
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
29,296
|
44,888
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
163,170
|
173,984
|
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
8,491
|
8,537
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
171,661
|
182,521
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,809,160 and
|
15
|
15
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
3,650
|
3,640
|
Retained earnings
|
102,049
|
106,328
|
Statutory reserve
|
19,939
|
19,939
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|
(1,308)
|
(4,330)
|
Amounts due from related party
|
(3,430)
|
(4,932)
|
Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company
|
120,915
|
120,660
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
(1,563)
|
(1,510)
|
Total Equity
|
119,352
|
119,150
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
291,013
|
$
|
301,671
|
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
|
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
NET SALES
|
$
|
79,908
|
$
|
113,326
|
$
|
188,350
|
$
|
278,598
|
COST OF SALES
|
56,235
|
88,967
|
134,193
|
195,895
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
23,673
|
24,359
|
54,157
|
82,703
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
Selling expenses
|
12,996
|
17,944
|
39,101
|
58,651
|
General and administrative expenses
|
7,818
|
7,584
|
19,574
|
22,450
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
20,814
|
25,528
|
58,675
|
81,101
|
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
|
2,859
|
(1,169)
|
(4,518)
|
1,602
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
|
Interest income
|
313
|
215
|
930
|
699
|
Interest expense
|
(700)
|
(265)
|
(1,607)
|
(1,036)
|
Other income, net
|
574
|
502
|
2,236
|
1,616
|
Total Other Income, Net
|
187
|
452
|
1,559
|
1,279
|
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX
|
3,046
|
(717)
|
(2,959)
|
2,881
|
Income tax expense
|
(822)
|
(387)
|
(1,315)
|
(2,667)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
2,224
|
(1,104)
|
(4,274)
|
214
|
Net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling
|
(8)
|
28
|
(4)
|
46
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE
|
2,216
|
(1,076)
|
(4,278)
|
260
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
$
|
2,224
|
$
|
(1,104)
|
$
|
(4,274)
|
$
|
214
|
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|
4,664
|
(3,729)
|
2,964
|
(2,244)
|
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
6,888
|
(4,833)
|
(1,310)
|
(2,030)
|
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the non-
|
(56)
|
15
|
(54)
|
67
|
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
$
|
6,832
|
$
|
(4,818)
|
$
|
(1,364)
|
$
|
(1,963)
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
$
|
(0.29)
|
$
|
0.02
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
14,808,737
|
14,801,770
|
14,805,987
|
14,801,770
|
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
|
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
|
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)
|
Additional
|
Retained
|
Accumulated
|
Amounts
|
Total
|
Non-
|
Common Stock
|
paid-in
|
Statutory
|
Comprehensive
|
related
|
of the
|
controlling
|
Total
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
capital
|
Unrestricted
|
reserve
|
loss
|
party
|
Company
|
Interest
|
equity
|
Balance at
|
14,801,770
|
$
|
15
|
$
|
3,640
|
$
|
106,328
|
$
|
19,939
|
$
|
(4,330)
|
$
|
(4,932)
|
$
|
120,660
|
(1,510)
|
$
|
119,150
|
Stock issued
|
3,062
|
-
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
5
|
Net loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,701)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,701)
|
3
|
(2,698)
|
Net cash received
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
785
|
785
|
-
|
785
|
Foreign
|
(1,440)
|
-
|
(1,440)
|
3
|
(1,437)
|
Balance at
|
14,804,832
|
15
|
3,645
|
103,627
|
19,939
|
(5,770)
|
(4,147)
|
117,309
|
(1,504)
|
115,805
|
Net loss
|
(3,794)
|
(3,794)
|
(6)
|
(3,800)
|
Net cash
|
151
|
151
|
151
|
Foreign
|
(261)
|
(261)
|
(2)
|
(263)
|
Balance at
|
14,804,832
|
$
|
15
|
$
|
3,645
|
$
|
99,833
|
$
|
19,939
|
$
|
(6,031)
|
$
|
(3,996)
|
$
|
113,405
|
(1,512)
|
$
|
111,893
|
Stock issued
|
4,328
|
-
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
5
|
Net income
|
2,216
|
2,216
|
8
|
2,224
|
Net cash
|
566
|
566
|
-
|
566
|
Foreign
|
4,723
|
4,723
|
(59)
|
4,664
|
Balance at
|
14,809,160
|
$
|
15
|
$
|
3,650
|
$
|
102,049
|
$
|
19,939
|
$
|
(1,308)
|
$
|
(3,430)
|
$
|
120,915
|
(1,563)
|
$
|
119,352
|
Additional
|
Retained
|
Accumulated
|
Amounts
|
Total
|
Non-
|
Common Stock
|
paid-in
|
Statutory
|
Comprehensive
|
related
|
of the
|
controlling
|
Total
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
capital
|
Unrestricted
|
reserve
|
income
|
party
|
Company
|
Interest
|
equity
|
Balance at
|
14,798,198
|
$
|
15
|
$
|
3,627
|
$
|
105,914
|
$
|
19,083
|
$
|
(3,578)
|
$
|
(10,354)
|
$
|
114,707
|
(1,551)
|
$
|
113,156
|
Stock issued
|
1,942
|
0.004
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
8
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(521)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(521)
|
66
|
(455)
|
Net cash
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,101
|
1,101
|
-
|
1,101
|
Foreign
|
3,972
|
-
|
3,972
|
34
|
4,006
|
Balance at
|
14,800,140
|
15
|
3,635
|
105,393
|
19,083
|
394
|
(9,253)
|
119,267
|
(1,451)
|
117,816
|
Net income
|
1,856
|
1,856
|
(83)
|
1,773
|
Net cash
|
1,390
|
1,390
|
1,390
|
Foreign
|
(2,487)
|
(2,487)
|
34
|
(2,453)
|
Balance at
|
14,800,140
|
$
|
15
|
$
|
3,635
|
$
|
107,249
|
$
|
19,083
|
$
|
(2,093)
|
$
|
(7,863)
|
$
|
120,026
|
(1,500)
|
$
|
118,526
|
Stock issued
|
1,630
|
0.002
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
Net income
|
(1,076)
|
(1,076)
|
(28)
|
(1,104)
|
Net cash
|
1,215
|
1,215
|
1,215
|
Foreign
|
(3,729)
|
(3,729)
|
43
|
(3,686)
|
Balance at
|
14,801,770
|
$
|
15
|
$
|
3,640
|
$
|
106,173
|
$
|
19,083
|
$
|
(5,822)
|
$
|
(6,648)
|
$
|
116,441
|
(1,485)
|
$
|
114,956
|
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
|
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)
|
2020
|
2019
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(4,274)
|
$
|
214
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,114
|
6,824
|
Loss from sale of property and equipment
|
283
|
16
|
Provision of bad debt allowance
|
683
|
820
|
Provision for obsolete inventories
|
5,786
|
3,846
|
Investment loss from the trading securities
|
13
|
-
|
Deferred income tax
|
(165)
|
(2,388)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
10
|
12
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
Accounts receivable
|
15,571
|
312
|
Inventories
|
16,135
|
(4,979)
|
Value added tax receivable
|
(577)
|
(281)
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
50
|
3,738
|
Advances on inventory purchases
|
2,461
|
(3,214)
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
(848)
|
16
|
Accounts payable
|
(7,842)
|
6,253
|
Accounts payable and other payables- related parties
|
(1,112)
|
(692)
|
Other payables and accrued liabilities
|
(6,093)
|
(10,594)
|
Value added and other taxes payable
|
467
|
(4,120)
|
Income tax payable
|
(64)
|
746
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
24,598
|
(3,471)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(2,769)
|
(6,555)
|
Purchases of trading securities
|
(825)
|
-
|
Investment in a partnership
|
(2,936)
|
-
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(6,530)
|
(6,555)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Proceeds from bank loans
|
66,599
|
42,570
|
Repayment of bank loans
|
(49,278)
|
(35,620)
|
Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)
|
1,618
|
3,937
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
18,939
|
10,887
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|
2,740
|
(650)
|
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED
|
39,747
|
211
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING
|
50,755
|
47,012
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF
|
$
|
90,502
|
$
|
47,223
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
69,950
|
45,837
|
Restricted cash
|
20,552
|
1,386
|
$
|
90,502
|
$
|
47,223
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
Interest
|
$
|
1,607
|
$
|
1,036
|
Income taxes
|
$
|
1,455
|
$
|
4,196
SOURCE Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.