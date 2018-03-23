Ever-Glory To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings on March 28, 2018

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on March 28, 2018). Mr. Yihua Kang, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jason Wang, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks, followed by a question and answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-866-548-4713

International dial-in number: +1-323-794-2093

Conference ID: 1797415

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Ever-Glory's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com/docs/investor_home.asp. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 28, 2018 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 4, 2018 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 1797415.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ever-Glory International Group

Dandan Song

Tel: +86-25-52096817

E-Mail: sdd@ever-glory.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

China: +86-10-5730-6200

US: +1-212-481-2050

E-Mail: everglory@tpg-ir.com

