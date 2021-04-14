"Ever greater synergy:" Rebrand sees three businesses merge to form integrated R&D Consultancy Sagentia Innovation

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expertise within Science Group's R&D consultancy division is being brought together to form a new consultancy, Sagentia Innovation.

The advisory skills of Oakland Innovation and OTM are set to merge with the product development capabilities of Sagentia, offering clients a fully integrated range of consultancy and R&D services operating as a single entity, Sagentia Innovation, from 12th April 2021.

Uniquely, the new business will allow every project to be viewed through three interconnected lenses – end-user needs, commercial opportunities, and technical feasibility.

Bringing all this expertise to bear from the outset of a project will ensure not only a quicker, more agile route to market but more effective and commercially valuable products.

Paul Wilkins, Sagentia Innovation's Managing Director, said: "Over the last five years we have found ever greater synergy between our advisory and product development work.

"For clients looking to understand how science and technology can impact their business or bring sector-leading digital and physical products to market with speed and precision, a complete end-to-end service makes perfect sense.

"We are confident that the mix of insight and invention the combined business offers will add real value to our clients' innovation strategies, solving their toughest technical challenges, providing products and services which will delight their users."

The new business will have an annual turnover in excess of £30 million and will continue to service international clients across the medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial systems, chemicals, and energy sectors.

To find out more about Sagentia Innovation please visit www.sagentiainnovation.com. Investor information from Science Group plc can be found at www.sciencegroup.com.

About Sagentia Innovation

Sagentia Innovation provides independent advisory and leading-edge product development services focused on science and technology initiatives. Working across the medical, industrial, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, and consumer sectors, Sagentia Innovation works with a broad range of companies from some of the world's leading and best-known brands, to start-up disruptors, new to the market. It is part of Science Group (AIM: SAG), which has more than ten offices globally, two UK-based dedicated R&D innovation centres and more than 400 employees. Other Science Group companies include Leatherhead Food Research, TSG Consulting and Frontier Smart Technologies.

www.sagentiainnovation.com

About Science Group plc

Science Group plc (AIM: SAG) is a science-led advisory and product development organisation. The Group has three divisions:

R&D Consultancy: providing advisory, applied science and product development services cross-sector helping clients derive maximum return on their R&D investments.

Regulatory & Compliance: helping clients in highly regulated markets to launch, market and defend products internationally, navigating the frequently complex and fragmented regulatory ecosystems.

Frontier Smart Technologies: designing and manufacturing chips and modules for the DAB/DAB+ radio markets with 80% market share (excluding the automotive market).

With more than 400 employees worldwide, primarily scientists and engineers and speaking more than 30 languages collectively, the Group has R&D centres in Cambridge and Epsom with more than ten additional offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

www.sciencegroup.com

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Sagentia Innovation

Related Links

https://www.sagentia.com

