Ever Green® Cut' N Wrap™ Now Available in Three Color Options: Signature Green®, White & Reversible

MECHANIC FALLS, Maine, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. (AMI), announces the addition of Ever Green® HS "White" and Ever Green "Reversible" to their Cut 'n Wrap™ modular insulation system line. Ever Green Cut 'n Wrap is a modular insulation system engineered for quick and easy on-site, custom fabrication of mechanical insulation covers. These ready-to-use insulation kits are used to cover steam, hot water, and dual temperature distribution pipe, valves, flanges, fittings and other hard wrap components. Just like AMI's trademarked Signature Green® product, each Ever Green HS White and Reversible Removable insulation kit contains everything you need to quickly and easily fabricate and install removable/reusable insulation covers. Each blanket can typically insulate up to five 3" components.

AMI's Reversible Ever Green™ Cut 'n Wrap® allows for instant color-coding of components for easy identification. These ready-to-use insulation kits are used to cover steam, hot water, and dual temperature distribution pipe, valves, flanges, fittings and other hard to wrap components found in building mechanical rooms. Ever Green™ Cut 'n Wrap® is now available in white with either a black or green hook and loop attachment system. Each Ever Green Kit has everything needed to fabricate and install removable/reusable insulation blankets for up to five 3" components.

AMI developed Cut 'n Wrap in response to the need for an easy-to-use, cost-effective insulation blankets that saves energy and prevents excessive heat situations. "Whether a facility maintenance engineer or an insulation contractor, having the ability to fabricate customized insulation blankets on site benefits everybody – especially the end user," said Kathie Leonard, President and CEO of AMI. "Having a color choice adds flexibility in many ways including system and valve identification," Leonard continued. "And while it is good to show that you are greening up the environment by insulating, our trademarked Signature Green isn't for everyone which is why we've added the white and reversible product to the line," she concluded. Fabrication ease, installation simplicity, in addition to immediate and noticeable savings, is key to the success of the product. Cut n' Wrap can reduce heat loss by at least 85%, and data from recent projects has shown a reduction in mechanical room temperatures by as much as 20°F. The energy savings are immediate and payback is usually less than one year.

