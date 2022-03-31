EVER WONDER ABOUT YOUR RESCUE PUP'S PREVIOUS LIFE?

A Dog of Many Names (Circuit Breaker, July 6, 2021), now an audiobook, moves listeners through a gripping exploration of an abandoned dog's journey alone in the wilderness of the world and of society. A Dog of Many Names begins when Rascal finds herself left roadside by the family that bred her. Abandoned and alone, she must learn to fend for herself and embark on a dangerous journey through coyote terrain in the wilderness of Southern California. Along the way, she encounters strangers who teach her about the good and bad of humans. But will she ever find a home that lasts?

Douglas Green directed the 2000 film The Hiding Place , wrote the fan-favorite inspirational memoir The Teachings of Shirelle: Life Lessons from a Divine Knucklehead in 2015, and spends his days working with teens and children as a psychotherapist in LA. The A Dog of Many Names audiobook is narrated by esteemed voice actor Kelly McNair, who has been working as a professional voiceover artist and actor for twenty years, appearing in dozens of TV and movies including Bones, JAG, The Mentalist, Poseidon, and Catch Me If You Can.

A Dog of Many Names is available for purchase from Amazon, Audible, Audiobooks.com, Bookshop.org, and Barnes and Noble.

Contact [email protected] to schedule an interview with Doug and Aria.

SOURCE Circuit Breaker Books