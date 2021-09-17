Ever wondered how increasing investments in the healthcare industry can impact Surface Disinfectants Market?

Sep 17, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the surface disinfectants market, and it is poised to grow by $ 999.69 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 5.53% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the materials industry is likely to witness a mixed impact during the forecast period.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The hypochlorite segment is the leading product segment in the market.
- How big will be the North American market during the forecast period?
64% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
In 2021, the year-over-year growth rate of the market is 7.07%.
- Which is the key country in North America?
The US is a key market for surface disinfectants in North America.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this surface disinfectants market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. 3M Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Solvay SA, STERIS Plc., The Clorox Co., and The Procter and Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants.
Although the Increasing investments in the healthcare industry, stringent regulations for ensuring disinfection in hospitals, and the increasing number of health issues because of HAI will offer immense growth opportunities, the rising popularity of UV radiation as a substitute for surface disinfectants is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct and indirect COVID-19-related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Surface Disinfectants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Surface Disinfectants Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Hypochlorite
- Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
- Hydrogen Peroxide
- Chlorhexidine Gluconate
- Others
- Type
- Liquids
- Sprays
- Wipes
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Surface Disinfectants Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The surface disinfectants market report covers the following areas:
- Surface Disinfectants Market Size
- Surface Disinfectants Market Trends
- Surface Disinfectants Market Industry Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Surface Disinfectants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist surface disinfectants market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the surface disinfectants market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the surface disinfectants market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of surface disinfectants market vendors
