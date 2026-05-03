Everads Announces Publication of First-in-Human Clinical Data for Its Suprachoroidal Injector in Ophthalmology Science and Three Presentations at ARVO 2026

– Publication reports favorable safety, tolerability, and device performance, while highlighting posteriorly directed drug distribution as visualized by thermal imaging –

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everads Therapy, a clinical-stage company leveraging its novel suprachoroidal delivery technology to advance the treatment of retinal diseases, today announced publication of clinical data from its first-in-human trial in Ophthalmology Science, the peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology [https://doi.org/10.1016/j.xops.2026.101185].

The company's clinical study (NCT06314217) was an open-label trial evaluating the safety and performance of the Everads Injector for suprachoroidal administration of a triamcinolone acetonide suspension in patients with diabetic macular edema. Results demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, along with procedural feasibility and ease of use in an office-based setting. Additionally, thermal imaging used in the study showed rapid, posteriorly directed drug distribution achieved with the Everads Injector.

"As the potential of the suprachoroidal space as a route of administration for treating retinal diseases becomes better understood, the need for safe and reliable delivery methods becomes increasingly important," said Dr. Yoreh Barak, MD, Head of Retina at Rambam Medical Center and Principal Investigator of the study. "In this study, the Everads Injector demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and ease of use. Its ability to enable controlled access and achieve posteriorly directed drug distribution may differentiate Everads' approach for suprachoroidal drug delivery."

Moshe Weinstein, Executive Chairman of Everads, added, "This publication marks an important milestone for Everads and reinforces the potential of our platform. We see strong potential for this technology to expand the use of suprachoroidal delivery across retinal therapies, particularly for treatments that benefit from rapid, posteriorly directed distribution."

The Everads Injector represents a new generation of delivery technologies designed for rapid and broad drug distribution throughout the suprachoroidal space via a non-surgical, office-based administration. The technology is based on a proprietary non-sharp tissue separator that accesses the space via controlled tissue separation and allows tangential delivery toward the posterior segment of the eye. This approach facilitates targeted distribution to the posterior pole and macular region.

Building on this publication, Everads also announced that three presentations featuring its suprachoroidal delivery technology will be presented this week at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2026 Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado, further highlighting the rapid, posteriorly directed drug distribution achieved with the Everads Injector.

ARVO 2026 Presentation Details:

Real-time infrared ocular thermography for confirming suprachoroidal delivery in humans: a unique flow pattern of a novel suprachoroidal injector

Barak, Y et al

May 3, 8:00–9:45 am | Poster #0072

Near-Real Surgical Specimens (NRSS) for Standardized Assessment of Suprachoroidal Drug Delivery

Almeida, D et al

May 5, 3:30–5:15 pm | Poster #0693

Infrared Thermal Imaging Differentiates Intravitreal from Suprachoroidal Injection Patterns in Humans

Zaher, E et al

May 5, 1:15–3:00 pm | Poster #0502

About Everads Therapy

Everads Therapy is advancing retinal disease treatment through its proprietary suprachoroidal delivery platform, designed for rapid, broad, and safe drug distribution in the suprachoroidal space via a non-surgical, office-based injection, and is also developing this platform for in-office suprachoroidal buckling to treat select retinal detachments. The company collaborates with partners across gene therapy, cell therapy, small molecule formulations, and other modalities to realize the full potential of its differentiated delivery approach.

Founded as a spin-out from DALI Medical Devices — a leader in injectable drug delivery technologies — Everads was established within RAD Biomed, a premier biotech accelerator. Its core technologies are licensed from the laboratory of Prof. Y Rotenstreich at the Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center / Sheba Impact.

For more information, please visit www.everads-therapy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Everads Therapy Ltd.

Moshe Weinstein, Executive Chairman

[email protected]

SOURCE Everads Therapy