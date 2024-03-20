Ever.Ag Acquires Adapt-N® from Yara North America

LEWISVILLE, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag, a leader in agricultural technology solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Adapt-N1, from Yara North America. This acquisition provides wider market access for Adapt-N, the premier in-season nitrogen recommendation tool. The acquisition demonstrates the ongoing dedication of Ever.Ag to providing innovative solutions that meet the complex needs of today's agricultural industry.

"By incorporating Adapt-N into FieldAlytics, we're equipping ag retailers with a powerful tool to help farmers fine-tune their nitrogen application, ensuring optimal crop health and yield while minimizing waste," said Kyle Owen, VP of Digital Agronomy at Ever.Ag. "This step not only aligns with our commitment to sustainable farming but also boosts the economic returns for our farming clients."

"This collaboration reflects our dedication to forging partnerships that drive positive change in the agriculture industry. We look forward to working closely with Ever.Ag to ensure a seamless integration of Adapt-N into their technological ecosystem. This integration will empower ag retailers and service providers with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of nitrogen management and foster a more sustainable and resilient agricultural landscape." said Molly Biedenfeld, Vice President, U.S. Eastern Region, Yara North America.

This technology will continue to be available via API through partners. In addition, its deeper level of integration within FieldAlytics will make Adapt-N easier to use by ag service providers as they help farmers optimize their nitrogen use while helping to increase yield.

