Ever.Ag Announces Strategic Acquisition of AgencyRoot to Empower Crop Insurance Agents with Advanced Software Solutions

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag, a leader in agribusiness solutions, is excited to announce the acquisition of AgencyRoot, a software platform built for the agri-food sector, designed for crop insurance agents. This acquisition signifies Ever.Ag's commitment to enhancing its presence in the crop insurance sector by providing agents with innovative and user-friendly technology.

"We are delighted to welcome AgencyRoot into the Ever.Ag family," said Mike Moore, EVP, Ever.Ag Agribusiness. "This acquisition is more than an expansion of our Agribusiness software portfolio; it's a testament to our dedication to equipping crop insurance agents with the best tools to serve their clients effectively. "

With this strategic move, Ever.Ag reinforces its mission to deliver comprehensive solutions across various agricultural sectors. AgencyRoot's system complements Ever.Ag's existing software solutions, enabling the company to offer a more diverse range of solutions tailored to the unique needs of the crop insurance space.

The acquisition of AgencyRoot represents Ever.Ag's growing dedication to investing in technologies that respond to the specific challenges and opportunities within the crop insurance industry. "Our focus is on empowering agents with technology that simplifies their work, enhances their efficiency, and ultimately benefits the farmers they serve," added Moore. "AgencyRoot's platform aligns perfectly with this vision, bringing a level of specialization that agents will greatly appreciate."

"We're thrilled to join forces with Ever.Ag, a company that shares our passion for innovation in agribusiness. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide crop insurance agents with the most advanced software solutions. Together, we are poised to make a profound impact on the agricultural sector, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of crop insurance services. Our technology, combined with Ever.Ag's extensive expertise and resources, will create unparalleled opportunities for growth and development in this vital industry. We look forward to a future where our combined strengths lead the way in empowering those at the heart of agriculture - the farmers and their agents." said Denise Webb, CMO, AgencyRoot.

As Ever.Ag continues to grow and innovate, the acquisition of AgencyRoot marks an important milestone in the company's journey. By focusing on advanced software solutions, Ever.Ag reaffirms its commitment to being at the forefront of technological advancements in agribusiness.

About AgencyRoot:

Launched in 2018, AgencyRoot is a cutting-edge SaaS platform designed specifically for crop insurance agents. Our program streamlines the crop insurance process and provides agents with the tools they need to better serve their clients. Our platform supports a wide range of insurance products, including Multi-Peril Crop Insurance (MPCI), Crop-Hail insurance, as well as other private products. Overall, AgencyRoot is an essential tool for crop insurance agents looking to better serve their clients and grow their business. With advanced technology, ease of use, and exceptional customer service, our platform is the ideal choice for agents who want to stay ahead of the competition and ensure their long-term success.

About Ever.Ag

Ever.Ag is Everything Agriculture, providing software and services that empower your entire supply chain, from farm to table - and everything in between. The breadth and depth of Ever.Ag's solutions empower dairy, crops, animal protein, and agribusiness customers to feed a growing world. Bringing decades of experience and industry-leading innovation to the table, Ever.Ag's advanced technology, risk management, and market intelligence solutions provide customers with the insight they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, nimbly, and strategically across the supply chain.

