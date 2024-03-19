Ever.Ag Fully Integrates its Strategic Acquisition of Freshagenda to Enhance Global Dairy Market Services

LEWISVILLE, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag, a pioneer in agricultural technology and services, is thrilled to announce an important update to the recent acquisition of Freshagenda, a distinguished global dairy analysis, think tank, and publishing company. This acquisition significantly strengthens Ever.Ag's Insights Division, offering unparalleled expertise and services in the global dairy markets.

Freshagenda, headquartered in Victoria, Australia, is celebrated for its deep insights and strategic intelligence within the dairy industry. Their expertise in forecasting and analysis is now set to empower Ever.Ag's portfolio, ensuring clients receive the most comprehensive and actionable dairy market intelligence. The Freshagenda suite of Global Insights products and services are now available on the Ever.ag Insights portal. The portal offers clients a comprehensive collection of industry-leading research analysis and news - Every publication. Every podcast. Every show. All in one place.

Scott Sexton, CEO of Ever.Ag, expressed his excitement about the acquisition: "Bringing Freshagenda into the Ever.Ag family is a milestone in our mission to deliver exceptional value to the agricultural sector. Their expertise in the dairy market enhances our ability to offer advanced financial services and insights, solidifying our leadership in global dairy market services."

Steve Spencer, CEO of Freshagenda, shared his perspective on the integration: "We are delighted to join Ever.Ag, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation in the agricultural industry. This partnership enables us to leverage Ever.Ag's extensive resources, expanding our reach and impact within the global dairy community."

The collaboration between Ever.Ag and Freshagenda is expected to yield significant benefits for clients, including advanced market intelligence, strategic financial planning, and comprehensive risk management services. This move underscores Ever.Ag's dedication to innovation, excellence, and supporting the agricultural community on a global scale.

About Freshagenda

Freshagenda, based in Victoria, Australia, specializes in providing strategic intelligence and analysis on the global dairy market. Renowned for their forecasting accuracy and thought leadership, Freshagenda supports industry stakeholders in making informed decisions to navigate the complexities of the dairy sector.

About Ever.Ag

Ever.Ag is Everything Agriculture, providing software and services that empower your entire supply chain, from farm to table - and everything in between. The breadth and depth of Ever.Ag's solutions empower dairy, crops, animal protein, and agribusiness customers to feed a growing world. Bringing decades of experience and industry-leading innovation to the table, Ever.Ag's advanced technology, risk management, and market intelligence solutions provide customers with the insight they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, nimbly, and strategically across the supply chain.

