Ever.Ag Launches Feedlot IQ -- A Breakthrough in Connected Intelligence for Cattle Feedlots -- at NCBA CattleCon 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag today announced the launch of Feedlot IQ, an intelligent, connected feedlot management platform powered by Artificial Intelligence and built specifically for cattle feedlot operations. Designed to help feedyards improve consistency, support animal health, and make earlier, more informed decisions, Feedlot IQ uses advanced AI and connected data to give operators a clearer understanding of what's changing across the yard.

Feedlot IQ brings health, feed, performance, weather, and financial data together into one unified view, turning the information feedlots already capture into practical, usable insight. Built on real world feedlot data, the platform helps teams spot intake shifts, emerging health concerns, and performance trends sooner, supporting more stable operational outcomes.

Developed in close collaboration with Production Animal Consultation (PAC), whose leadership in cattle research, diagnostic innovation, and feedlot team training has shaped modern animal health practices, Feedlot IQ builds on the instincts and experience of the people who know cattle best. It gives managers, veterinarians, and nutritionists shared visibility into what's changing across the yard and helps support timely, defensible decisions that reinforce wellness, efficiency, and day-to-day consistency. The platform reflects a unique partnership that began when Ever.Ag and PAC recognized the value of combining their expertise to deliver more connected, practical intelligence for the feedlot industry leveraging AI.

"Feedlot IQ applies AI and advanced analytics to bring together feed, health, weather, and operational data in a way that's truly actionable for feedlot teams," said Fernando Logar, Group Product Leader at Ever.Ag. "By connecting these data sources, the platform helps operators see changes earlier and understand what's driving them."

"Our advisory customers have told us that having feed, health, and weather insights together in one view has helped them anticipate performance shifts sooner," Logar added. "Feedlots are complex, fast-moving environments. This platform gives operators clearer insight into what's changing and helps them respond with greater confidence. It's not about replacing experience; it's about sharpening it."

Dr. Dan Thomson, Managing Partner of Production Animal Consultation, emphasized the platform's strong foundation in veterinary science and real-world outcomes. "Feedlot IQ was built around how feedlots truly operate," Thomson said. "Our goal has always been to use data technology to support our clients in a very competitive business. It draws on decades of feedlot data science and veterinary experience to help teams recognize health and performance changes earlier in cattle. By connecting the right data, it supports healthier, more consistent cattle performance and provides a better-informed approach to daily operational management."

Feedlot IQ helps feedlots shift from reactive to more proactive management—supporting predictable gain, steadier performance, and earlier awareness of the factors that influence overall health and operations. By giving managers, veterinarians, and nutritionists one shared view of the yard, the platform strengthens collaboration and supports more confident, aligned decision making.

