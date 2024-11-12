EverBank Announces Commercial Banking Division in Southern California, Led by Industry Veteran Stephanie Buckley

Southern California expansion enhances EverBank's middle-market lending capabilities, bringing tailored financial solutions to the region

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverBank has expanded its commercial banking footprint with the launch of a new Southern California division. This business will be led by Stephanie Buckley, an industry veteran who will serve as Senior Vice President and Regional Commercial Banking Manager.

The new Southern California commercial banking division will focus on providing customized lending solutions, treasury management, liquidity services and strategic advisory services to middle-market businesses. The team will support a range of industries, including manufacturing, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, aerospace and defense, real estate, professional services and international trade.

"We are building a high-performing commercial banking team in the fifth largest economy, globally," Buckley said. "By leveraging national reach with deep local market knowledge, EverBank can deliver the personalized service of a community bank, backed by the resources of a larger institution."

Buckley brings more than 25 years of experience in commercial banking and asset-based lending. She began her career in asset-based lending in Los Angeles in the late 1990s and has since held leadership roles at several banks, including Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and MUFG Union Bank. Most recently, she spearheaded the commercial and private banking efforts for Signature Bank in Southern California, building a ground-up presence in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach before the bank's acquisition by Flagstar Bank.

EverBank's Southern California commercial banking team of six professionals will be based in Irvine, with satellite lending offices in El Segundo, La Jolla and Encino. This structure allows EverBank to serve a broad range of clients across the region, providing local expertise and convenient access while maintaining close ties to the unique business communities in each area.

About EverBank

EverBank, N.A. ("EverBank") is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. As a pioneer in online banking, we offer convenient digital access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across Florida and soon, in California. EverBank's commitment is to deliver to our clients high-performing, high-yield solutions backed by exceptional service, always giving them the advantage they expect, to make the most of their money. Visit everbank.com or connect and interact with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter). EverBank is a Member FDIC.

About EverBank Commercial Banking

EverBank Commercial Banking is a division of EverBank, N.A. (EverBank), a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. The Commercial Banking division serves a wide variety of industries offering Lines of Credit, including Revolving and Non-Revolving, Term Loans, Owner-Occupied Real Estate and Standby Letters of Credit. Our specialized Commercial Banking team comprises some of the industry's most experienced commercial and industrial banking professionals, who are uniquely positioned to design client programs that maximize performance and efficiency. EverBank is a member FDIC.

To learn more, visit www.everbank.com/commercialbanking

