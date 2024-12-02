EverBank Announces Newest West Coast Financial Center in Roseville, Calif.

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverBank, N.A., a national specialty bank serving clients across the United States, today announces the opening of its Roseville financial center to provide consumer and commercial banking solutions to a growing base of clients in the Greater Sacramento area. This is EverBank's second financial center on the West Coast and is home to the bank's regional commercial banking team.

This financial center will serve Roseville and surrounding communities. The experienced team of bankers with longstanding relationships in the Greater Sacramento area is positioned to serve the needs of consumer and commercial clients in the region by offering personalized service coupled with high-performance financial solutions. The branch will be managed by Malali Ghafari.

Patrick Nygren, SVP and Head of Retail Banking and leader of EverBank's financial center growth in California, said: "We are thrilled to be part of the dynamic Roseville community and look forward to working more closely with our new neighbors, clients and community members. As we continue our strategic expansion in California, we are focused on offering a distinct financial advantage and being the premium banking partner to help clients pursue and achieve their own definitions of success."

Matt Peyret, SVP and Regional Commercial Banking Manager who leads the Northern California commercial banking team, said: "We are well-positioned to deliver the exceptional performance that businesses expect and deserve from their bank. Our team is committed to serving the diverse needs of customers here and across California."

This opening builds on the success of EverBank's first West Coast financial center in Encino, and the opening of its West Coast hub office in Irvine. In September, EverBank announced the acquisition of Sterling Bank & Trust, FSB, which will expand EverBank's California branch network with 25 Sterling Bank branches in the Bay Area, metro Los Angeles and Orange County when the transaction closes next year.

The new financial center is located at 1504 Eureka Rd. STE 190, Roseville, CA 95661. For more information about the Roseville financial center including hours of operation, please visit everbank.com/locations.

EverBank, N.A. ("EverBank") is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. As a pioneer in online banking, we offer convenient digital access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across Florida.

