EverBank Expands Commercial Offerings with New Public Finance Business, Led by Trevor Mael

Public Finance capabilities strengthen EverBank's ability to provide tailored financial solutions to municipalities and public institutions

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverBank, N.A., a national specialty bank serving clients across the United States, today announces an expansion of its commercial banking portfolio with the launch of its Public Finance division. Industry expert Trevor Mael, a proven leader in the public finance space, has been appointed as director to lead the division.

The Public Finance division will focus on providing customized financial solutions to municipalities and local government agencies, including offerings such as loans and funding for infrastructure improvements and development projects. The division focuses on the often-underserved market of small, rural communities that frequently face challenges in accessing capital.

"It is an exciting time to be at EverBank as we grow this new Public Finance offering to effectively address the needs of municipalities and public institutions," Mael said. "The infrastructure and support at EverBank allow us to deliver meaningful solutions to help communities grow and thrive."

Mael brings over 14 years of experience in public finance and banking. He began his career at Umpqua Bank, where he held various roles, including Relationship Manager and Commercial Underwriter, with a focus on municipal credit analysis and financing. Most recently, he served as Director of Municipal Finance at First Foundation Inc., specializing in financing solutions for local governments.

EverBank's Public Finance business is fully operational, having successfully closed several deals in California, including a line of credit for the Fire Authority in Big Bear, financing for employee housing in the Groveland Community Services District and financing for electrical upgrades for a water system in the Union Public Utility District. EverBank's Public Finance team of professionals will operate across California and Florida, drawing on their experience to build impactful relationships and meet local financing needs.

EverBank continues to expand its commercial lending and business banking offerings across the country. Earlier this year, the bank launched Commercial Banking divisions in both Southern and Northern California, a Multifamily Lending business focused on the California market, a Corporate Asset Finance division and a nationwide Specialty Deposit business.

About EverBank

EverBank, N.A. ("EverBank") is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. As a pioneer in online banking, we offer convenient digital access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across Florida and soon, in California. EverBank's commitment is to deliver to our clients high-performing, high-yield solutions backed by exceptional service, always giving them the advantage they expect, to make the most of their money. Visit everbank.com or connect and interact with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter). EverBank is a Member FDIC.

About EverBank Public Finance

EverBank Public Finance is a division of EverBank, N.A. ("EverBank"), a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients across the country. The Public Finance division focuses on delivering financial solutions tailored to the needs of municipalities, offering products such as revolving and non-revolving lines of credit, term loans, standby letters of credit and full-service banking support, including deposits and treasury services. Our specialized Public Finance team consists of some of the industry's most experienced professionals, uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that drive performance and efficiency for our clients.

Media Contact

Michael Cosgrove

[email protected]

(904) 612-4160

SOURCE EverBank, N.A.