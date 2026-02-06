EverBank Launches 2026 Draft Night Experience Sweepstakes

Fans Can Win a VIP Trip to Pittsburgh for One of Football's Biggest Events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverBank today announced the launch of its 2026 Draft Night Experience Sweepstakes, which offers fans the chance to win a trip to Pittsburgh's North Shore for one of professional football's most anticipated events.

One grand-prize winner and a guest will receive VIP access to rounds one through three of the 2026 draft at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, April 23 and April 24.

The grand prize includes:

VIP access for two for Rounds 1–3 of the 2026 draft

Roundtrip airfare for two

Three nights of hotel accommodation

Ground transportation

"The draft is one of the most exciting moments of the football season — a time when teams make decisions that shape their future," said Greg Seibly, EverBank CEO. "EverBank delivers high-value experiences for our clients, and this sweepstakes places them in the middle of the action in Pittsburgh."

How to Enter

From Feb. 9, 2026, through March 26, 2026, eligible sweepstakes participants can enter by opening a new EverBank Performance® Savings account or EverBank Performance® CD and funding it with at least $10,000 in new money—funds that do not originate from another EverBank account. That balance must then be maintained through March 26, 2026. Qualifying sweepstakes participants will be notified with next steps to ensure their entry.

An alternate method of entry is also available. See the official rules for complete details by visiting everbank.com/draft.

NO PURCHASE REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN, AND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 18 years and older. Entry period for the EverBank Draft Night Experience Sweepstakes is from 2/9/26, 12:00 a.m. ET to 3/26/26, 11:59 p.m. ET. To enter and for Official Rules, alternate method of entry, prize description, odds of winning, and other details, visit everbank.com/draft. One prize will be awarded with a total approximate retail value of $15,000. Sponsor and Administrator: EverBank, N.A., 301 West Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

About EverBank

EverBank, N.A. (EverBank) is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients coast-to-coast. As a pioneer in online banking, we offer convenient digital access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across California, Florida and New York. EverBank's commitment is to deliver to our clients high-performing, high-yield solutions backed by exceptional service, always giving them the advantage they expect, to make the most of their money. Visit everbank.com or connect and interact with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X. EverBank is a Member FDIC.

