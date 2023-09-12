EverBank Launches New Modern Brand Focused on Delivering Performance and Financial Advantages for Clients Nationwide

The Jacksonville-based bank begins a new chapter of service, strengthening its commitment to innovation as an expert and trusted financial partner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverBank, formerly TIAA Bank, today celebrates the launch of its new name and brand, marking a significant milestone in its mission to redefine banking through innovation, performance, and client partnership.

"EverBank has always been a name synonymous with performance, trust, and reliability," said Greg Seibly, EverBank's Chief Executive Officer. "Today, we're sharpening our focus to deliver innovative, high-value solutions for consumer and commercial clients nationwide, giving them the advantage they expect and deserve. Our brand delivers a powerful message for our clients: EverBank. Advantage, you."

The new EverBank brand builds on the bank's decades of exceptional service and performance. It signals a fresh beginning for the bank under a new national bank charter that enables a renewed focus on serving clients from coast to coast.

"Our best-in-class team is what sets EverBank apart," Seibly added. "Under the EverBank brand, we're excited to share our client-centric approach around our unique tagline – Advantage, you. Our high-value products and services are designed to exceed expectations and forge meaningful partnerships with our clients."

For clients, it remains business as usual, and the launch of the new brand has no impact on the many ways they can do business with the bank. Starting today, the new EverBank brand will begin appearing at all our locations, our new website – everbank.com – on social media channels and all our account and marketing materials.

As part of the new brand, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars is now EverBank Stadium, and the majority of the rebranding will be complete in advance of the team's regular season home game on Sunday, September 17. The ongoing partnership with the Jaguars and the NFL will enable EverBank to continue to reach and serve communities across the country.

"Our long-running partnership with the Jaguars and our commitment to the Jacksonville community is a vital part of who we are," Seibly said. "We've received an incredibly positive reception from football fans and the local community for the new stadium name and can't wait to kick off the season. In Jacksonville, and all across the country, we're dedicated to building stronger communities, and now under the EverBank brand, we're renewing that commitment."

About EverBank
EverBank, N.A. is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. As a pioneer in online banking, we offer convenient digital access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across Florida. EverBank's commitment is to deliver to our clients high-performing, high-yield solutions backed by exceptional service, always giving them the advantage they expect, to make the most of their money. Visit EverBank.com or connect and interact with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

