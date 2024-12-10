EverBank Launches Specialty Deposit Division to Enhance Fiduciary Client Services

New division led by Tracy Miller and backed by decades of industry expertise delivers tailored deposit services for escrow and title companies, 1031 Exchange companies and property management firms.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverBank has expanded its fiduciary banking capabilities with the launch of its Specialty Deposit division that will provide customized banking solutions to fiduciary clients, including escrow and title companies, 1031 Exchange facilitators and property management firms. This division is led by Tracy Miller, an accomplished financial professional who brings over 30 years of specialized banking experience to EverBank.

EverBank's Specialty Deposit business focuses on delivering sector-specific banking solutions, tailored to serve clients managing fiduciary funds. These services include advanced tools for escrow and title transactions, secure solutions for 1031 Exchange accounts and efficient fund management for property management firms overseeing multi-family, commercial and industrial properties. Additionally, EverBank offers specialized services to support mortgage servicers, contractor retention escrows, municipalities and public funds. The division's offerings include a suite of multi-level fraud prevention tools, single sign-on banking, cash reporting and seamless account management processes that provide clients with streamlined, secure banking solutions.

"EverBank's new Specialty Deposit offering allows us to serve a set of clients that have specialized, high touch needs from a banking partner," said Miller. "Our goal is to be that partner for fiduciary clients and provide the expertise they need, whether in real estate closings, property management or managing exchange accounts. With our expanding team of experienced professionals, we are poised to offer secure, reliable solutions that help our clients achieve their goals with confidence."

Previously, Miller held senior leadership roles at First Foundation Bank where she served as SVP, Director of Treasury Management and SVP, Director of Depository Services. She also led treasury management at Umpqua Bank and Argent and held VP and SVP roles at Commerce National Bank, Western Financial Bank and California Bank and Trust.

The Specialty Deposit business will also be supported by John Ryan, George McManus and Michelle Vallejo, seasoned bankers who bring decades of experience to their roles.

John Ryan , Senior Vice President – Commercial Relationship Manager, leads efforts in the specialty markets on the East Coast. He has been with EverBank since 2001.

, Senior Vice President – Commercial Relationship Manager, leads efforts in the specialty markets on the East Coast. He has been with EverBank since 2001. George McManus, Senior Vice President Specialty Deposit Banker, will oversee the division's West Coast initiatives. He previously held deposit banker roles at First Foundation Bank, Umpqua Bank, Pacific Premier Bank and JPMorgan Chase.

Michelle Vallejo, Vice President Relationship Banker, is an experienced small to mid-size business banker. She previously worked as a VP at Bank of America where she specialized in business banking, relationship management and commercial lending.

About EverBank

EverBank, N.A. ("EverBank") is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. As a pioneer in online banking, we offer convenient digital access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across Florida and California. EverBank's commitment is to deliver to our clients high-performing, high-yield solutions backed by exceptional service, always giving them the advantage they expect, to make the most of their money. Visit everbank.com or connect and interact with us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter). EverBank is a Member FDIC.

About EverBank Specialty Deposit Banking

EverBank Specialty Deposit Banking is a division of EverBank, N.A. (EverBank), a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. The Specialty Deposit Banking division provides services tailored to meet distinct needs of various clients, such as escrow and title, 1031 Exchange, and property management companies, as well as mortgage servicers, contractor retention escrows, municipalities and public funds. Our dedicated team comprises some of the industry's most experienced specialty deposit banking professionals, who are uniquely positioned to design client programs that maximize performance and efficiency. EverBank is a member FDIC. To learn more, visit everbank.com/business/services/specialty-deposits .

Media Contact

Michael Cosgrove

[email protected]

(904) 612-4160

SOURCE EverBank, N.A.