EverBank Opens First West Coast Financial Center in Encino, Calif.

ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverBank, N.A., a national specialty bank serving clients across the United States, today proudly announced the opening of its first West Coast financial center in Encino, Calif., marking a significant milestone in the bank's expansion into the California market.

The financial center will serve the Encino area by offering a full suite of EverBank's consumer and business banking products and services to residents and businesses in Encino and nearby communities, including Sherman Oaks, Tarzana and Woodland Hills. Staffed by a dedicated team of experienced bankers and led by branch manager Alfred Ovasapyan, the financial center will deliver a seamless blend of personal service and high-performance banking solutions.

"The opening of our financial center in Encino underscores EverBank's commitment to building relationships in the communities we serve," said Greg Seibly, EverBank's CEO. "As we expand across California, we're focused on introducing EverBank's performance-driven, client centric products and services to even more consumer and commercial clients, delivering financial advantage everyone deserves from their bank."

The Encino financial center is part of EverBank's strategic expansion into California, anchored by the bank's West Coast hub office in Irvine, Calif., which is home to many of the bank's senior leaders. EverBank's financial center growth in California is led by Patrick Nygren, Head of Retail Banking, and a veteran Los Angeles banker, along with Regional Manager Brian Gilpatrick, who oversees retail operations across the state.

Later this year, EverBank will open a second West Coast financial center in Roseville, Calif., delivering consumer and commercial banking solutions to clients in the Sacramento region. In 2025, EverBank will significantly expand its financial center network in the Bay Area, metro Los Angeles and Orange County when it completes the acquisition of Sterling Bank & Trust, FSB. The acquisition, which was announced in September and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, includes 25 Sterling Bank branches in California.

EverBank also is expanding its commercial lending and business banking services across California, including the recent launch of EverBank's Southern California Commercial Banking division and the launch earlier this year of the bank's Multifamily Lending business, focused sharply on the California market.

"There's so much room for growth and opportunity in Southern California, and we're proud to help clients tap into that advantage as we join the Encino and greater regional community," said Patrick Nygren. "With a dedicated, knowledgeable team on the ground, we're bringing a fresh approach to banking to the region – focused on innovation, accessibility and deeply personalized services that support the growth of local individuals and businesses."

The new financial center is located at 15903 Ventura Blvd, Encino, Calif. 91436. For more information about the Encino financial center including hours of operation, please visit https://www.everbank.com/locations.

About EverBank

EverBank, N.A. ("EverBank") is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. As a pioneer in online banking, we offer convenient digital access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across Florida. EverBank's commitment is to deliver to our clients high-performing, high-yield solutions backed by exceptional service, always giving them the advantage they expect, to make the most of their money. Visit everbank.com or connect and interact with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter). EverBank is a Member FDIC.

