EverBank Teams up with Quarterback Trevor Lawrence to Spotlight Performance On and Off the Field

Underscoring their collective shared values of performance and service, Trevor is also a client of EverBank, giving him access to the wide range of banking services EverBank offers, including high yield savings accounts and innovative digital banking solutions.

"With the advantages EverBank provides, everyone gets treated like an MVP," Trevor said. "EverBank's deep commitment to excellence and the community aligns perfectly with my values. I'm excited to team up with a brand that shares my passion for giving back and always going the extra mile in the pursuit of success."

In addition to becoming an EverBank client, Trevor will be the focus of future nationwide marketing campaigns for the bank. Fans and bank clients can look forward to seeing him in online content, newspaper ads, financial center signage, social media conversations and TV spots, particularly during football games. Trevor's wife, Marissa Lawrence, will even be getting in on the action.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Trevor Lawrence," said Greg Seibly, CEO of EverBank. "Trevor's dedication to performance and success, both on and off the field, mirrors our own commitment to excellence. Our new relationship with Trevor not only strengthens our connection to our home communities but also enables EverBank to reach even more clients from coast to coast."

This new collaboration with Trevor builds on EverBank's ongoing partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars which extends far beyond the naming rights of EverBank Stadium.

Motivated by a commitment to delivering a financial advantage that enables clients to achieve their unique personal goals, EverBank demonstrates a strong commitment in Jacksonville and the communities it serves nationwide through its community programming initiative, EverBank Builds®. The program supports initiatives aimed at fostering growth and development, from youth financial literacy programs to specialized support for local businesses.

"As a values-based bank with clients coast to coast, EverBank is relentlessly focused on performance and excellence – just like Trevor," Seibly said. "Our new relationship with Trevor is more than just an endorsement – it's a reflection of our shared values and vision for the future. Together, we want to inspire and empower our communities, driving success and creating lasting positive impact."

To kick off Trevor's new role as an EverBank ambassador, EverBank released the first ads of the bank's new campaign, titled "Trevor, GO" and "Perform as Hard as You Do." EverBank created this campaign with its agency Campbell Ewald. The ad can be viewed at everbank.com/performancepartners.

About EverBank

EverBank, N.A. ("EverBank") is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. As a pioneer in online banking, we offer convenient digital access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across Florida. EverBank's commitment is to deliver to our clients high-performing, high-yield solutions backed by exceptional service, always giving them the advantage they expect, to make the most of their money. Visit everbank.com or connect and interact with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter). EverBank is a Member FDIC.

About Campbell Ewald

Campbell Ewald is a U.S.-based full service, fully integrated advertising and marketing communications agency with over 100 years of know how. The agency provides both traditional and specialized capabilities including advertising; insights and strategic planning; creative development; integrated content strategy and creation; CRM; media planning and buying; in-house production; and analytics. With offices in Detroit, Los Angeles and New York, Campbell Ewald has been recognized as one of Metropolitan Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and one of the top 10 agencies in North America by the Warc 100. The agency's work on behalf of clients has been honored by, among others, the Cannes International Advertising Festival, the Effies, the One Show, the AAF Mosaic Awards, the ECHO Awards and ADWEEK.

