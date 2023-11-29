Everberg Capital Finances the Formation of SMC Roofing

News provided by

Everberg Capital, LLC

29 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everberg Capital announced today that it has provided senior term loan financing to support Saw Mill Capital's ("Saw Mill") formation of SMC Roofing Solutions ("SMC"). SMC Roofing Solutions is a multi-regional, residential re-roofing services platform focused predominantly on insurance-claim demand relating to windstorm and hail damage. To date, SMC has acquired three well-known roofing businesses, establishing a presence across several high-growth states. The company operates in a large subsegment of the residential roofing industry that is non-cyclical and highly fragmented. SMC has a scalable platform that leverages a solid organization, insurance claim expertise and a network of labor crews. The company also boasts strong brand recognition and high customer satisfaction, with a large part of their business coming from referrals.

The SMC loan marks Everberg Capital's ninth and latest investment for Everberg Capital Partners II, LP. For more on Everberg's portfolio and investment themes, visit: https://www.everbergcapital.com/portfolio.

Everberg's Managing Partner, Scott Siegel, commented, "We have had a successful long-term relationship with the principals of SMC's financial sponsor, Saw Mill Capital, and are excited to support them in this acquisition and further acquisitions. In a world of climate uncertainty and aging infrastructure, SMC's got you covered."

ABOUT EVERBERG CAPITAL

Everberg Capital is a private capital investment firm focused on investing primarily in the U.S. middle market. The firm partners with both family founders and entrepreneurs as well as innovative financial sponsors to provide bespoke private capital solutions, operational support and capital markets expertise. Everberg's proceeds are used not only for growth financing and acquisitions, but also to stabilize companies and to alleviate burdensome capital structures. To learn more about Everberg Capital, visit www.everbergcapital.com.

ABOUT SAW MILL CAPITAL

Saw Mill Capital is a private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams of successful, entrepreneurial business services, specialty distribution and manufactured products businesses with enterprise values up to $200 million. Leveraging a dedicated investment research team and curated operational approach, Saw Mill invests aggressively in portfolio companies to accelerate growth and build market-leading businesses. Saw Mill has been helping leadership teams grow entrepreneurial companies since 1997. To learn more about Saw Mill, visit www.sawmillcapital.com.

Media Contact:
David Horowitz
[email protected]

SOURCE Everberg Capital, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.