Everberg Capital, LLC becomes a United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment Signatory

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everberg Capital, LLC ("Everberg"), a structured capital fund focused on investing primarily in the U.S. middle market, announced today that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment ("PRI"). The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into their investment decision making.

Launched in 2006, the PRI now includes over 3,600 signatories consisting of asset owners, investment managers and service providers. The group's six principles help members incorporate ESG and sustainability issues into long-term investment decision-making.

One example of Everberg's commitment to ESG principles is the firm's recent investment in Penn Foster, a leading provider of high school diploma, workforce education and training solutions. This investment reflects Everberg's conviction that advanced labor market analytics and low-cost digital training equip individuals to make better-informed decisions about their investment in education. Penn Foster enables employers to close skills gaps by identifying and creating career paths for historically untapped talent. Everberg looks forward to partnering with management to drive the depth and breadth of the company's meaningful impact.

Scott Siegel, Managing Partner, at Everberg Capital said: "We are proud to have been accepted as a PRI signatory. Environmental, Social and Governance principles have been integral to Everberg's corporate strategy since our founding. We are committed to responsible investing practices that involve all stakeholders and incorporate them into everything we do. Our strategy prioritizes people, enforces sustainability across our portfolio, and incorporates diverse and democratic business governance. Every facet of our operations and investment process aims to reinforce positive impact across our companies and their communities."

Fiona Reynolds, CEO, at PRI said: "We are very pleased to welcome Everberg as a PRI signatory. Their commitment demonstrates the growing awareness and importance of ESG to the investment decision-making process. Addressing ESG as an enterprise creates opportunities beyond just good corporate citizenship; it allows businesses to achieve longer sustainable returns in their portfolios, ultimately benefiting customers, employees, and communities."

Everberg looks forward to engaging in Private Equity International's Responsible Investment Forum co-hosted by the PRI March 3rd – 4th, 2021.

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is a UN-supported international network of investors working together to put the six Principles for Responsible Investment into practice. Its goal is to understand the implications of sustainability for investors and support signatories to incorporate these issues into their investment decision making and ownership practices. https://www.unpri.org/

Everberg Capital is a structured capital fund focused on investing primarily in the U.S. middle market. The firm partners with both seasoned family founders/entrepreneurs and innovative financial sponsors to provide bespoke private capital solutions, operational support, and capital markets expertise. The firm's capital is used not only for growth financing and acquisitions, but also to stabilize companies and to alleviate burdensome capital structures. https://www.everbergcapital.com/

