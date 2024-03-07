Everbowl Announces Partnership with Basketball Star Jayson Tatum

Tatum Joins Star-Studded Line Up of Franchisees for Growing Craft Superfood Bowl Concept

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft superfood phenomenon everbowl has just announced an exciting new partnership with basketball superstar Jayson Tatum, who will join the everbowl family as both an investor and a corporate store partner.

"As a big fan myself, I can't wait to personally bring the [everbowl] brand to the Boston area." - Jayson Tatum Post this Everbowl founder Jeff Fenster and NBA star Jayson Tatum

Originally designed as a way to bring better-for-you options into the quick-service space, everbowl has rapidly grown into an 83-unit superfood franchise, with acai being the star of the show! The ever-expanding menu focuses on "Stuff that's been around forever," offering acai and other fun, scoop-able frozen bases that can be topped with fresh seasonal fruits, superfoods and nut butters. Each ingredient on the menu is intended to provide a convenient, tasty solution to fuel the active, day-to-day lifestyle of their guests.

This mission aligns perfectly with the decision to team-up with Jayson Tatum, underscoring a mutual commitment to promoting wholesome options the whole family will love. Under the partnership, Tatum will open multiple everbowl stores including at least one in the Boston area, where he currently plays for the Celtics. Beyond expanding everbowl's footprint, Tatum will incorporate his line of vegan gummy candies, "Small Wins," into everbowl's selection of better-for-you grab-and-go options.

Everbowl Founder Jeff Fenster expresses enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Jayson's dedication to wellness and nourishment aligns perfectly with everbowl's mission to provide fuel for movement. The synergies between our values and his lifestyle make this a seamless partnership, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Jayson to the everbowl family."

Tatum's foray into promoting more functional ways to satisfy cravings began in 2022 with the creation of his health-conscious and kid-approved candy line, "Small Wins." Reflecting on this venture, Tatum remarks, "Launching Small Wins was my first step towards bringing better-for-you products to the market, and partnering with everbowl allows me to double down on that commitment. Their dedication to quality connected with me as an athlete and a parent, and as a big fan myself, I can't wait to personally bring the brand to the Boston area."

Recently featured on Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500 list, everbowl is gaining recognition as a frontrunner in the category, and Tatum joins a prestigious lineup of franchisees, including NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

The partnership is already underway, with Jayson Tatum's inaugural everbowl stores scheduled to open in the Boston area starting in 2024, with Small Wins candies becoming available in select everbowl locations starting in Spring 2024. The collaboration promises to elevate the everbowl experience and further establish the brand as a frontrunner in the realm of superfood excellence.

About everbowl:

Established in 2016, everbowl® is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain currently with over 83 locations and growing at an average pace of a unit per week. The everbowl menu offers a variety of build-your-own craft superfood bowls and smoothies featuring acai, pitaya, blue majic, vanilla, coconut, cacao, chia pudding, everoats® and other seasonal base ingredient options along with fresh fruit toppings and superfood add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "unevolve®" by going back to eating "stuff that's been around forever®" as a way to fuel any lifestyle.

everbowl.com // Instagram

Ranked among Entrepreneur's "Top 500 Franchises," franchise opportunities are currently available. Visit https://www.everbowl.com/franchise.

About Jayson Tatum:

Born in St. Louis, Jayson Tatum attended Duke University for one year before being selected 3rd overall in the 2017 NBA draft. Now in his 7th year, Jayson is a 5x All-Star, 3x All-NBA 1st Team selection, and won the first ever Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP Trophy while leading the Celtics to the NBA finals in 2022. He is a proud father to Jayson "Deuce" Tatum Jr. and remains an active participant in his community through the Jayson Tatum Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to positively impact families in and around the St. Louis area.

SOURCE Everbowl