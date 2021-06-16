everbowl™ Brings Craft Superfood to Venice Beach, Thousand Oaks, Calabasas and Hollywood

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based craft superfood chain, everbowl™ (https://www.everbowl.com/), expanded into the Los Angeles market with four new locations in the city's most vibrant venues. The four new locations are in Hollywood, Thousand Oaks, Calabasas, and Venice Beach. These markets are perfect matches for everbowl's mission of promoting an Unevolve™ lifestyle - living actively and eating stuff that's been around forever™.

The menu offering at everbowl takes acai, pitaya, and other delicious superfoods and crafts them into a bowl that is full of flavor and the fuel for active and healthy lives.

"We couldn't be more excited to finally enter the Los Angeles market," says Founder, Jeff Fenster. "In a world where we can work, play, and eat without ever leaving our seat, people want and need an easy way to take back their health that not only tastes amazing but is convenient and accessible! everbowl is that answer, and we are actively looking for more locations throughout Los Angeles."

The new locations serve not only everbowl's colorful layered entrees but also its SuperfuelTM coffee. These blends start with premium beans from Guatemala and Colombia in which everbowl infuses with acai, other superfoods and nutrients that boost athletic performance and productivity.

The stores are located at the hip and happening W Hotel, 6250 Hollywood Blvd., along the Venice Beach boardwalk, 215 Ocean Front Walk, in Calabasas at 23369 Mulholland, Drive, and in Thousand Oaks at 3835 Thousand Oaks, Blvd. The company, founded in 2016 in San Diego, has locations throughout Southern California and has expanded throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Florida with further nationwide expansion into Texas, Tennessee and Missouri by the end of 2021.

Fenster's goal is to open locations nationwide and bring the Southern California coastal vibe, centered on fitness, movement, and holism to the masses.

"We view living actively and eating stuff that's been around forever as the foundation of being your 'Best Self'," Fenster said. "everbowl fills this need by making healthy food accessible so people can make proactive decisions that make eating an extension of who they are."

About everbowl™

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain offering a menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majik, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "Unevolve™" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever™." Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https://www.everbowl.com/franchise.

