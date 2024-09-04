Everbowl Launches New Avocado Promotion, Elevating the Superfood to Star Status with Delicious Toasts and Smoothie

The line-up features three mouthwatering avocado toasts and a refreshing avocado smoothie, all aimed at showcasing the versatility and nutritional benefits of this fan-favorite ingredient.

Featured Toasts ($5.99-$6.99 each)

(all start with toasted artisan bread and a creamy avocado spread):

The Classic Avocado Toast: An approachable, simple yet satisfying combination of salty-spicy-sweet: everything seasoning, chili flakes, and a drizzle of honey.





Bruschetta Avocado Toast: An avocado-y twist on this familiar toast topping, featuring marinated tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze.





Berry Avocado Toast: An extremely unique and unexpected pairing of superfoods, with fresh blueberries and strawberries, plus chia seeds, bee pollen, and a drizzle of agave.

Featured Smoothie ($9.99-$10.99)

Tropicado Smoothie: Stay energized and fueled throughout the day, while your tastebuds go into vacation mode. This tropical and refreshing smoothie blends Everbowl's popular blue majic base with banana, apple juice, and of course, avocado.

Along with the new tactic of spotlighting a superfood as the foundation for an LTO, Everbowl is using this promotion to strategically expand its menu to include toast as a new category, offering guests more delicious, warm, and savory ways to fuel their lifestyles. Guests can expect this to be a launching point for future innovation of the toast category.

"Our approach to this promotion is different from any LTO we've done before," said Trevor Sacco, President of everbowl. "We tested this concept in select stores and saw incredible results, with guests responding enthusiastically to the warm, more savory options we've added to compliment their bowls and smoothies. Introducing toast as a permanent category marks a big step forward for the brand, as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, giving our guests more ways to enjoy the superfoods they love. We're confident that this will not only increase visits but also set the stage for more exciting developments in the future."

The avocado promotion will be available starting September 30th, for a limited time at all everbowl locations. A sneak peek of the new items is here. Visit your neighborhood store and be the first to try the new superpowered offerings while supplies last!

About Everbowl

Established in 2016, everbowl® is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain currently with over 90 locations and growing at an average pace of a unit per week. The everbowl menu offers a variety of build-your-own craft superfood bowls and smoothies featuring acai, pitaya, blue majic, vanilla, coconut, cacao, chia pudding, everoats® and other seasonal base ingredient options along with fresh fruit toppings and superfood add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to go back to eating "stuff that's been around forever®" as a way to fuel any lifestyle.

For more information, please visit www.everbowl.com.

Ranked among Entrepreneur's "Top 500 Franchises," franchise opportunities are currently available. Visit https://www.everbowl.com/franchise.

