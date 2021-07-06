everbowl™ Scores with Allegiant Stadium Location

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer concerts, football season, and the great social reopening, SoCal-based craft superfood chain everbowl™ (http://www.everbowl.com) is coming to Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium - home to the Raiders. The healthy lifestyle chain's 40th store invites sports and music fans to fuel up on acai, pitaya, and other superfoods to power their active lives. It's part of an ambitious expansion plan for the craft superfood enterprise founded by Jeff Fenster.

The everbowl Allegiant Stadium franchise will open July 10 for the venue's first major event, a concert presented by country music superstar Garth Brooks. everbowl will keep visitors happy, alert, and satisfied during all stadium events, including NFL and college football games, international rugby and soccer, professional wrestling cards, and concerts.

"Building a presence where some of the most talented musicians and fittest athletes entertain us is a perfect match for the everbowl message," Fenster, Founder and CEO, said. "These superfoods are the building blocks for high performance, creativity and productivity. We are all about helping people live an 'unevovle™' lifestyle - living actively and eating stuff that's been around forever™."

"These foods not only satisfy our cravings for flavor and texture, but they also help us become our 'Best Selves,'" Fenster said. "We want to bring everbowl to every community that wants to make conscious decisions about what they put into their bodies so they can achieve their life's goals."

The Allegiant Stadium location fits the company's vision, which has open locations in multiple stadiums and arenas. Additionally, the company has stores in California, Arizona, Utah, Oregon, Florida, and Nevada. The Allegiant Stadium store will be everbowl's third in the Las Vegas area, joining locations at 665 S Green Valley Pkwy and 9151 W Sahara Ave. at Fort Apache. A fourth southern Nevada location is scheduled to open August 6 at 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

About everbowl™

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain offering a menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majik, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "Unevolve™" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever™." Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https://www.everbowl.com/franchise.

Follow us on Facebook (@everbowl) and Instagram (@everbowlcraftsuperfood).



Media Contact:

Kate Morgan

Phone: 760.330.9001

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE everbowl