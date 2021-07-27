everbowl™ Welcomes Partnership With NFL Superstar Drew Brees

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoCal-based craft superfood chain everbowl™ (https://www.everbowl.com/) is excited to announce a partnership with future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees. Brees, who led the New Orleans Saints to the Super Bowl XLIV title, will join the everbowl family as an investor, franchise owner and brand ambassador.

Jeff Fenster and Drew Brees in everbowl location

"Drew Brees epitomizes the everbowl mission," said company founder Jeff Fenster. "He lives our core values daily by enjoying an active lifestyle and always striving to be his 'best self.' As a result, having Drew join the everbowl family as not only an investor but as a brand ambassador helps us further our goal of educating people on how to live life to the fullest through fitness, health and giving back to the community."

The everbowl menu is centered on acai, pitaya and other "stuff that has been around forever™." Its fun, hip, eateries combine these superfoods with nuts, berries, and grains — crafting them into delicious, nutritious, beautifully presented, flavor-packed bowls. The company's goal is to make healthful food — fuel for movement — as readily available as fast food.

Brees, who announced his retirement from the NFL following the 2020 season, is also a savvy businessman, having invested in several "Best in Class" franchise brands both during his playing days and after. He is very active and passionate in the QSR, fitness, women's health & wellness, children and family segments of the industry.

"I understand that what we put into our bodies directly impacts what we get out of them in terms of performance, resiliency, and quality of life," Brees said. "The all-natural ingredients everbowl uses led me to learn more about the company and its mission. I was drawn to the everbowl culture, business model and their commitment to bringing an affordable, healthy meal option to every community encouraging an active lifestyle. I share the vision of bringing everbowl to the rest of the country as the 'Best in Class' craft superfood bowl and lifestyle company."

Brees is exploring opening numerous everbowl franchises in Louisiana where he played 15 years for the Saints and Indiana, attended Purdue University and will be broadcasting Notre Dame football games this fall on NBC Sports.

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a fast-growing Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain with over 40 locations in California, Arizona, Florida, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon and Utah, with plans to open an additional 130+ locations over the next 36 months in Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and more.

About everbowl™

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain offering a menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majik, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "Unevolve™" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever™." Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https://www.everbowl.com/franchise .

About Drew Brees

Drew Brees ended his 20-year NFL career in 2020 as the leading passer in the history of the game. A perennial Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLIV champion, Brees owns interests in many emerging franchise brands and family entertainment centers. His Brees Dream Foundation , established with his wife Brittany, supports cancer patients, children and families in need and has contributed/committed over $45 million to the state of Louisiana and other communities.

Media Contact:

Kate Morgan

Phone: 760.330.9001

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

jeff-fenster-drew-brees-image.jpg

Jeff Fenster + Drew Brees Image

Jeff Fenster and Drew Brees in everbowl location

SOURCE everbowl