EverCharge is first to offer CDFA Approved Charging Station

These new CDFA standards, which mirror those on gasoline pumps, ensure accuracy and transparency at every EV charging station in the state. This means that every kilowatt-hour is accounted for in the billing process and that the cost to the consumer is displayed accurately on the station. All new charging stations installed that accept payment in California require this CTEP certification as of January 1st 2021.

"EverCharge has consistently been at the forefront of tackling some of the EVSE industry's most difficult problems," said Jason Appelbaum, CEO of EverCharge "This certification means that every EverCharge station tracks the power used with complete accuracy, so our customers have full transparency."

EverCharge pioneered the load management technology known as SmartPower which drastically lowers installation costs and significantly expands the charging capabilities at any site. This technology allows most preexisting structures the ability to add EV stations while avoiding the high infrastructure upgrade costs and allowing more EV owners and fleet operators easy access to charging where it once was difficult.

"First and foremost EverCharge is a customer-focused business and we feel accuracy in billing is key to the long-term success of not only the company but the EV industry as a whole," added Appelbaum.

About EverCharge

EverCharge is a nationwide solution provider of power-managed EV Charging equipment designed to scale EV charging as needed at the lowest possible cost. Specializing in Multi Family and fleet applications.

EverCharge offers its customers an easy and efficient way to bring EV charging into their property while leveraging the existing electrical infrastructure, saving tens of thousands on unnecessary upgrades. EverCharge's SmartPower technology maximizes the number of electric vehicles that can charge at any given time and eliminates other barriers like data connectivity. Powered by EverCharge's unmatched installation expertise making it's vertically integrated approach the most cost-effective way to provide EV charging.

Founded in 2013, headquartered in Oakland, California. For more information, please visit evercharge.net/press.

