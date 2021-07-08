EverCommerce Completes Acquisition of Timely, Leading Business Management Software for Beauty Industries

Timely joins EverCommerce's Fitness and Wellness portfolio that delivers tailored, integrated experiences for customers. Tweet this

Timely joins the EverCommerce Fitness and Wellness portfolio that delivers tailored, integrated, and convenient experiences for its customers, while providing specialized functionality for business owners. EverCommerce drives streamlined day-to-day business operations, improved marketing effectiveness, and modernized engagement with customers. With this acquisition, EverCommerce will expand its product offerings and market reach in the salon and spa industry to the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand markets.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

About Timely

Founded in 2011, Timely offers simple, affordable, and reliable appointment software for small businesses in the beauty industry. Customers get innovative business management software, award-winning customer support, education from the biggest industry names globally and peer support. Today, Timely serves more than 50,000 service professionals in 90 countries who use the cloud-based platform to book over 30 million appointments a year. For more information on Timely, check out https://www.gettimely.com/about/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Timely acquisition are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''anticipates,'' ''could,'' ''intends,'' ''targets,'' ''projects,'' ''contemplates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''predicts,'' ''potential'' or ''continue'' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors including, but not limited to, our limited operating history and our evolving business make it difficult to evaluate our future prospects and the risks and challenges we may encounter, our recent growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of future growth and we expect our growth rate to slow, we have experienced net losses in the past and we may not achieve profitability in the future, we may continue to experience significant quarterly and annual fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors, which makes our future operating results difficult to predict, we may reduce our rate of acquisitions and may be unsuccessful in achieving continued growth through acquisitions, revenues and profits generated through acquisition may be less than anticipated, and we may fail to uncover all liabilities of acquisition targets, in order to support the growth of our business and our acquisition strategy, we may need to incur additional indebtedness or seek capital through new equity or debt financings and the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in EverCommerce's prospectus, dated June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in accordance with Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on July 6, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC, that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

