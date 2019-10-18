EverCommerce To Integrate AllMeds and iSalus Healthcare

AllMeds started in 1997, and iSalus Healthcare started 2000, provide healthcare technology solutions for medical specialty practices. iSalus Healthcare specializes in cloud-based EHR, practice management, telehealth and chronic care management solutions for high-performing Urologists and Nephrologists. AllMeds specializes in medical billing services, EHR, and practice management solutions for Otolaryngologists, Orthopaedic Surgeons, Neurosurgeons and Pain Management providers.

"We are excited to unite the iSalus team with the AllMeds team to expand our product offering and serve additional medical specialties," said Michael Hall, President of iSalus Healthcare. "Additionally, we'll be able to offer our partners in-house medical billing services which we've not been able to do in the past. Ultimately, we have a win-win situation where joining forces allows us to deliver additional value to our customers and leverage each team's complementary expertise. It's a very appealing growth strategy and we're thrilled to travel this path with the team at AllMeds."

"Our companies share the mission to improve the lives of providers and patients, so it makes so much sense to come together to create innovative solutions that speak directly to providers' individual expectations," said Sherry Hunt, Co-President of AllMeds. "We're eager to work closely with iSalus to build a future where our partners will always have their needs met regardless of where technology takes us. It's an exciting next step in our continued efforts to provide innovative healthcare solutions."

As the companies integrate, they will continue to be led by current leadership, and are already showing how the organizations can leverage their combined expertise. iSalus Healthcare, LLC announced earlier this month its new product offering ENTChoiceTM, an EHR, practice management, and billing software built specifically for Otolaryngologists, an expertise specialty for AllMeds, Inc. The new integrated entity will also be expanding its revenue cycle management and chronic care management divisions, opening a new facility in Knoxville, Tennessee during the fourth quarter of the year.

About iSalus Healthcare

iSalus Healthcare is headquartered in Indianapolis and provides industry-leading Electronic Health Records (EHR), Practice Management and Medical Billing Services and many other services to thousands of clinicians across the United States. We've made it our mission to help physicians increase their efficiency through technology so they can spend more time focusing on patient care while continuing to grow their practice and maximize profitability. For more information, visit isalushealthcare.com.

About AllMeds

AllMeds is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee and provides industry-leading Electronic Health Records (EHR), Practice Management, Medical Billing Services, Revenue Cycle Management and now Chronic Care Management services to thousands of clinicians across the United States. We've made it our mission to help physicians increase their efficiency through technology so they can spend more time focusing on patient care while continuing to grow their practice and maximize profitability. For more information, visit allmeds.com.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is the leading service commerce platform, providing the top marketing, business management, and customer retention solutions to more than 200,000 service businesses across the globe. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce solutions streamline the lifecycle of interactions that enable organizations to attract customers at scale, provide services efficiently, act on business insights, and increase customer loyalty and value. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

