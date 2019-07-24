Evercore Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Quarterly Dividend Of $0.58 Per Share

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Second Quarter 2019 Results

2019 Year to Date Results

U.S. GAAP

Adjusted

U.S. GAAP

Adjusted



vs. Q2 2018



vs. Q2 2018



vs. YTD 2018



vs. YTD 2018 Net Revenues ($ millions) $ 531.0

18%

$ 535.8

18%

$ 946.4

4%

$ 955.6

4% Operating Income ($ millions) $ 126.8

21%

$ 138.5

20%

$ 210.6

(3%)

$ 234.2

(3%) Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. ($ millions) $ 81.7

19%

$ 101.0

21%

$ 149.0

(9%)

$ 182.7

(7%) Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.88

24%

$ 2.07

25%

$ 3.40

(6%)

$ 3.73

(4%) Operating Margin 23.9 % 52 bps

25.8 % 39 bps

22.3 % (157) bps

24.5 % (159) bps









Business and

Financial

Highlights • Record second quarter Net Revenues, Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. and Earnings Per Share, on both a U.S. GAAP and an Adjusted basis • Record first six months Net Revenues on both a U.S. GAAP and an Adjusted basis • Advisory Revenues for the second quarter increased 22% on both a U.S. GAAP and an Adjusted basis versus the prior year. For the first six months of 2019, Advisory Revenues increased 4% versus the prior year, on both a U.S. GAAP and an Adjusted basis















Talent • Seven Advisory and seven Equities Senior Managing Directors have committed to join in 2019, strengthening our coverage in the Consumer/Retail, Healthcare, Industrials, Real Estate, Technology and Macro Research sectors, and broadening our coverage in Europe and the Middle East















Capital Return • Quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share • $271.3 million returned to shareholders for the first six months through dividends and repurchases of 2.5 million shares at an average price of $85.23









Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

LEADERSHIP COMMENTARY

Ralph Schlosstein, President and Chief Executive Officer

"We are pleased with our results for the second quarter and first half of 2019, as Advisory services continue to drive our growth, notwithstanding the decline globally in the number and dollar volume of announced and closed M&A transactions year to date. In fact, our second quarter and first half Advisory revenues reflect the second best results for any quarterly or half year period in our history," said Ralph Schlosstein, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong results supported significant capital returns to our investors, consistent with our long term capital return objectives."

John S. Weinberg, Executive Chairman

"We are extremely pleased with our activity levels in M&A in the quarter and are thrilled to have worked with so many important clients," said John Weinberg, Executive Chairman. "Further, we continue to attract strong talent to Evercore, which remains a key strategic imperative."

Roger C. Altman, Founder and Senior Chairman

"The core fundamentals underpinning our business remain favorable. And this continues to manifest itself in client activity and strong backlogs," said Roger Altman, Founder and Senior Chairman.

Selected Financial Data - U.S. GAAP Results:

The following is a discussion of Evercore's results on a U.S. GAAP basis.



U.S. GAAP

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net Revenues $ 531,046



$ 448,477



18%

$ 946,373



$ 912,040



4% Operating Income(1) $ 126,834



$ 104,782



21%

$ 210,644



$ 217,331



(3%) Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. $ 81,742



$ 68,931



19%

$ 148,974



$ 164,474



(9%) Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.88



$ 1.52



24%

$ 3.40



$ 3.62



(6%) Compensation Ratio 59.2 %

59.2 %





59.4 %

59.3 %



Operating Margin 23.9 %

23.4 %





22.3 %

23.8 %



Effective Tax Rate 24.8 %

23.8 %





18.5 %

13.7 %



Trailing Twelve Month Compensation Ratio 58.0 %

57.1 %







































(1) Operating Income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 includes Special Charges of $1.0 million and $2.1 million, respectively, recognized in the Investment Banking segment. Operating Income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 includes Special Charges of $1.9 million recognized in the Investment Banking segment.

Net Revenues

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Net Revenues of $531.0 million increased 18% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by an increase in Advisory Fees. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Net Revenues of $946.4 million increased 4% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. See the Business Line Reporting - Discussion of U.S. GAAP Results below for further information.

Compensation Ratio

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the compensation ratio was 59.2%, flat versus the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the compensation ratio was 59.4% versus 59.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The compensation ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 reflects the elevated level of expense associated with the significant investment in Advisory talent, as well as increased expense from deferred compensation associated with recruiting senior talent in prior years. See the Business Line Reporting - Discussion of U.S. GAAP Results below for further information.

Operating Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Operating Income of $126.8 million increased 21% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by an increase in Net Revenues in the Investment Banking business. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Operating Income of $210.6 million decreased 3% versus the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by an increase in compensation and non-compensation costs. See the Business Line Reporting - Discussion of U.S. GAAP Results below for further information.

Effective Tax Rate

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the effective tax rate was 24.8% versus 23.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the effective tax rate was 18.5% versus 13.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate is impacted by the non-deductible treatment of compensation associated with Evercore LP Units, as well as the deduction associated with the appreciation or depreciation in the Firm's share price upon vesting of employee share-based awards above or below the original grant price.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. and Earnings Per Share of $81.7 million and $1.88, respectively, increased 19% and 24%, respectively, versus the three months ended June 30, 2018, principally driven by an increase in Net Revenues in the Investment Banking business.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. and Earnings Per Share of $149.0 million and $3.40, respectively, decreased 9% and 6%, respectively, versus the six months ended June 30, 2018, principally driven by an increase in compensation and non-compensation costs and by a higher effective tax rate.

Selected Financial Data - Adjusted Results:

The following is a discussion of Evercore's results on an Adjusted basis. See pages 7 and A-2 to A-11 for further information and reconciliations of these non-GAAP metrics to our U.S. GAAP results.



Adjusted

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net Revenues $ 535,803



$ 453,196



18%

$ 955,605



$ 921,145



4% Operating Income $ 138,500



$ 115,381



20%

$ 234,151



$ 240,374



(3%) Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. $ 100,996



$ 83,197



21%

$ 182,696



$ 196,981



(7%) Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.07



$ 1.65



25%

$ 3.73



$ 3.90



(4%) Compensation Ratio 58.0 %

57.8 %





58.0 %

57.9 %



Operating Margin 25.8 %

25.5 %





24.5 %

26.1 %



Effective Tax Rate 25.2 %

25.0 %





19.4 %

15.2 %



Trailing Twelve Month Compensation Ratio 56.8 %

57.4 %



















Adjusted Net Revenues

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted Net Revenues of $535.8 million increased 18% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by an increase in Advisory Fees. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted Net Revenues of $955.6 million increased 4% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. See the Business Line Reporting - Discussion of Adjusted Results below for further information.

Adjusted Compensation Ratio

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Adjusted compensation ratio was 58.0% versus 57.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Adjusted compensation ratio was 58.0% versus 57.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Adjusted compensation ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 reflects the elevated level of expense associated with the significant investment in Advisory talent, as well as increased expense from deferred compensation associated with recruiting senior talent in prior years. See the Business Line Reporting - Discussion of Adjusted Results below for further information.

Adjusted Operating Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted Operating Income of $138.5 million increased 20% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by an increase in Net Revenues in the Investment Banking business. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted Operating Income of $234.2 million decreased 3% versus the six months ended June 30, 2018, principally driven by an increase in compensation and non-compensation costs. See the Business Line Reporting - Discussion of Adjusted Results below for further information.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Adjusted effective tax rate was 25.2% versus 25.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Adjusted effective tax rate was 19.4% versus 15.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Adjusted effective tax rate is impacted by the deduction associated with the appreciation or depreciation in the Firm's share price upon vesting of employee share-based awards above or below the original grant price.

Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. and Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $101.0 million and $2.07, respectively, increased 21% and 25%, respectively, versus the three months ended June 30, 2018, driven by an increase in Net Revenues in the Investment Banking business.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. and Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $182.7 million and $3.73, respectively, decreased 7% and 4%, respectively, versus the six months ended June 30, 2018, principally driven by an increase in compensation and non-compensation costs and by a higher effective tax rate.

Evercore's quarterly results may fluctuate significantly due to the timing and amount of transaction fees earned, as well as other factors. Accordingly, financial results in any particular quarter may not be representative of future results over a longer period of time.

Non-GAAP Measures:

Throughout this release certain information is presented on an Adjusted basis, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted results begin with information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), and then those results are adjusted to exclude certain items and reflect the conversion of vested and certain unvested Evercore LP Units and Interests into Class A shares. Evercore believes that the disclosed Adjusted measures and any adjustments thereto, when presented in conjunction with comparable U.S. GAAP measures, are useful to investors to compare Evercore's results across several periods and facilitate an understanding of Evercore's operating results. Evercore uses these measures to evaluate its operating performance, as well as the performance of individual employees. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Evercore's Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was higher than U.S. GAAP as a result of the exclusion of expenses associated with awards granted in conjunction with certain of the Company's acquisitions, and certain other business acquisition-related charges and Special Charges.

Acquisition-related compensation charges for 2019 include expenses associated with awards granted in conjunction with the Company's acquisition of ISI. Acquisition-related charges for 2019 also include professional fees incurred and amortization of intangible assets.

Special Charges for 2019 relate to the acceleration of depreciation expense for leasehold improvements in conjunction with the previously announced expansion of our headquarters in New York.

Evercore's Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were higher than U.S. GAAP, as a result of the inclusion of certain Evercore LP Units.

Further details of these adjustments, as well as an explanation of similar amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 are included in Annex I, pages A-2 to A-11.

Reclassifications:

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company's Adjusted presentation for current and prior periods was revised to eliminate the netting of client related expenses, expenses associated with revenue sharing engagements with third parties and provisions for uncollected receivables with their related revenue. The revised presentation reflects the expense and related revenue gross. The Company revised its presentation for these expenses in order to align with the treatment under U.S. GAAP. There was no impact on Adjusted Operating Income, Net Income or Earnings Per Share. Further details of these reclassifications, as well as a revised Adjusted presentation for the quarterly and full year results for 2018, 2017 and 2016 are available on the For Investors section of Evercore's website at www.evercore.com.

Business Line Reporting - Discussion of U.S. GAAP Results

The following is a discussion of Evercore's segment results on a U.S. GAAP basis.

Investment Banking



U.S. GAAP

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

(dollars in thousands) Net Revenues:





















Investment Banking:





















Advisory Fees $ 443,580



$ 362,995



22%

$ 769,424



$ 741,310



4% Underwriting Fees 16,910



21,065



(20%)

43,830



51,344



(15%) Commissions and Related Fees 48,660



51,076



(5%)

90,597



94,110



(4%) Other Revenue, net 7,236



539



NM

13,723



(889)



NM Net Revenues 516,386



435,675



19%

917,574



885,875



4%























Expenses:





















Employee Compensation and Benefits 305,912



258,142



19%

545,000



525,681



4% Non-compensation Costs 85,346



74,875



14%

164,397



145,159



13% Special Charges 1,029



—



NM

2,058



1,897



8% Total Expenses 392,287



333,017



18%

711,455



672,737



6%























Operating Income $ 124,099



$ 102,658



21 %

$ 206,119



$ 213,138



(3%)























Compensation Ratio 59.2 %

59.3 %





59.4 %

59.3 %



Non-compensation Ratio 16.5 %

17.2 %





17.9 %

16.4 %



Operating Margin 24.0 %

23.6 %





22.5 %

24.1 %



























Total Number of Fees from Advisory Client Transactions(1) 225



216



4%

362



355



2% Investment Banking Fees of at Least $1 million from Advisory Client Transactions(1) 81



85



(5%)

149



146



2%























(1) Includes Advisory and Underwriting Transactions.

























Revenues

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, fees from Advisory services increased 22% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018, reflecting an increase in the number and size of Advisory fees. Underwriting Fees of $16.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 20% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018. We participated in 16 underwriting transactions during the three months ended June 30, 2019 (vs. 11 in Q2 2018); 10 as a bookrunner (vs. 8 in Q2 2018). Commissions and Related Fees for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 5% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, fees from Advisory services increased 4% versus the six months ended June 30, 2018, reflecting an increase in the number and size of Advisory fees. Underwriting Fees of $43.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 15% versus the six months ended June 30, 2018. We participated in 39 underwriting transactions during the six months ended June 30, 2019 (vs. 31 in 2018); 27 as a bookrunner (vs. 25 in 2018). Commissions and Related Fees for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 4% from the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Other Revenue, net, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, increased versus the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily reflecting gains on the investment funds portfolio, which is used as an economic hedge against our deferred cash compensation program.

Expenses

Compensation costs were $305.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 19% from the second quarter of last year. The compensation ratio was 59.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 59.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Compensation costs were $545.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 4% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. The compensation ratio was 59.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 59.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The compensation ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 reflects the elevated level of expense associated with the significant investment in Advisory talent, as well as increased expense from deferred compensation associated with recruiting senior talent in prior years.

Non-compensation Costs for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $85.3 million, up 14% compared to the second quarter of last year. The increase in Non-compensation Costs versus last year reflects the addition of personnel and increased occupancy costs, principally related to higher expenses associated with the expansion of our headquarters in New York, and increased costs related to technology initiatives. The ratio of Non-compensation Costs to Net Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of 16.5% decreased from 17.2% for the second quarter of last year, primarily driven by higher Net Revenues in the Investment Banking business in 2019. Non-compensation Costs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $164.4 million, up 13% from the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in Non-compensation Costs versus last year reflects the addition of personnel, increased occupancy costs, principally related to higher expenses associated with the expansion of our headquarters in New York, increased costs related to technology initiatives and increased professional fees. In addition, the increase in Non-compensation Costs versus last year also reflects an increase in client related expenses which are subject to reimbursement from clients currently and in future periods. The level of these costs was elevated during the period, as deal activity remained high. The ratio of Non-compensation Costs to Net Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of 17.9% increased from 16.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by higher occupancy costs in 2019.

Special Charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 reflect the acceleration of depreciation expense for leasehold improvements in conjunction with the previously announced expansion of our headquarters in New York. Special Charges for the six months ended June 30, 2018 reflect separation benefits and costs of terminating certain contracts associated with closing the agency trading platform in the U.K.

Investment Management



U.S. GAAP

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

(dollars in thousands) Net Revenues:





















Asset Management and Administration Fees $ 12,419



$ 12,170



2%

$ 24,802



$ 23,925



4% Other Revenue, net 2,241



632



255%

3,997



2,240



78% Net Revenues 14,660



12,802



15%

28,799



26,165



10%























Expenses:





















Employee Compensation and Benefits 8,411



7,449



13%

16,955



15,404



10% Non-compensation costs 3,514



3,229



9%

7,319



6,568



11% Total Expenses 11,925



10,678



12%

24,274



21,972



10%























Operating Income $ 2,735



$ 2,124



29%

$ 4,525



$ 4,193



8%























Compensation Ratio 57.4 %

58.2 %





58.9 %

58.9 %



Non-compensation Ratio 24.0 %

25.2 %





25.4 %

25.1 %



Operating Margin 18.7 %

16.6 %





15.7 %

16.0 %



























Assets Under Management (in millions)(1) $ 10,075



$ 9,607



5%

$ 10,075



$ 9,607



5%























(1) Assets Under Management reflect end of period amounts from our consolidated subsidiaries.

Revenues



U.S. GAAP

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

(dollars in thousands) Asset Management and Administration Fees:





















Wealth Management $ 11,815

$ 11,297

5%

$ 23,253

$ 22,266

4% Institutional Asset Management 604

873

(31%)

1,549

1,659

(7%) Total Asset Management and Administration Fees $ 12,419

$ 12,170

2%

$ 24,802

$ 23,925

4%

























Asset Management and Administration Fees of $12.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased 2% compared to the second quarter of last year. Fees from Wealth Management clients increased 5%, as associated AUM increased 8%.

Asset Management and Administration Fees of $24.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased 4% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. Fees from Wealth Management clients increased 4%, as associated AUM increased 8%.

Expenses

Investment Management's expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $11.9 million, an increase of 12% compared to the second quarter of last year, principally due to an increase in compensation costs. Investment Management's expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $24.3 million, up 10% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018, principally due to an increase in compensation costs.



Business Line Reporting - Discussion of Adjusted Results

The following is a discussion of Evercore's segment results on an Adjusted basis. See pages 7 and A-2 to A-11 for further information and reconciliations of these metrics to our U.S. GAAP results.

Investment Banking



Adjusted

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

(dollars in thousands) Net Revenues:





















Investment Banking:





















Advisory Fees(1) $ 443,799



$ 363,292



22%

$ 769,898



$ 741,607



4% Underwriting Fees 16,910



21,065



(20%)

43,830



51,344



(15%) Commissions and Related Fees 48,660



51,076



(5%)

90,597



94,110



(4%) Other Revenue, net 9,540



2,839



236%

18,291



3,672



398% Net Revenues 518,909



438,272



18%

922,616



890,733



4%























Expenses:





















Employee Compensation and Benefits 302,189



254,419



19%

537,205



517,975



4% Non-compensation Costs 83,189



72,718



14%

160,083



140,845



14% Total Expenses 385,378



327,137



18%

697,288



658,820



6%























Operating Income $ 133,531



$ 111,135



20%

$ 225,328



$ 231,913



(3%)























Compensation Ratio 58.2 %

58.1 %





58.2 %

58.2 %



Non-compensation Ratio 16.0 %

16.6 %





17.4 %

15.8 %



Operating Margin 25.7 %

25.4 %





24.4 %

26.0 %



























Total Number of Fees from Advisory Client Transactions(2) 225



216



4%

362



355



2% Investment Banking Fees of at Least $1 million from Advisory Client Transactions(2) 81



85



(5%)

149



146



2%























(1) Advisory Fees on an Adjusted basis reflect the reclassification of earnings related to our equity investment in Luminis of $219 and $474 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, and $297 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

(2) Includes Advisory and Underwriting Transactions.

Adjusted Revenues

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, fees from Advisory services increased 22% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018, reflecting an increase in the number and size of Advisory fees. Underwriting Fees of $16.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 20% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018. We participated in 16 underwriting transactions during the three months ended June 30, 2019 (vs. 11 in Q2 2018); 10 as a bookrunner (vs. 8 in Q2 2018). Commissions and Related Fees for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 5% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, fees from Advisory services increased 4% versus the six months ended June 30, 2018, reflecting an increase in the number and size of Advisory fees. Underwriting Fees of $43.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 15% versus the six months ended June 30, 2018. We participated in 39 underwriting transactions during the six months ended June 30, 2019 (vs. 31 in 2018); 27 as a bookrunner (vs. 25 in 2018). Commissions and Related Fees for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 4% from the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Other Revenue, net, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 increased versus the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily reflecting gains on the investment funds portfolio, which is used as an economic hedge against our deferred cash compensation program.

Adjusted Expenses

Adjusted compensation costs were $302.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 19% from the second quarter of last year. The Adjusted compensation ratio was 58.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 58.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted compensation costs were $537.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 4% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Adjusted compensation ratio was 58.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, flat compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Adjusted compensation ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 reflects the elevated level of expense associated with the significant investment in Advisory talent, as well as increased expense from deferred compensation associated with recruiting senior talent in prior years.

Adjusted Non-compensation Costs for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $83.2 million, up 14% from the second quarter of last year. The increase in Adjusted Non-compensation Costs versus last year reflects the addition of personnel and increased occupancy costs, principally related to higher expenses associated with the expansion of our headquarters in New York, and increased costs related to technology initiatives. The ratio of Adjusted Non-compensation Costs to Adjusted Net Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of 16.0% decreased from 16.6% for the second quarter of last year, primarily driven by higher Net Revenues in the Investment Banking business in 2019. Adjusted Non-compensation Costs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $160.1 million, up 14% from the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in Adjusted Non-compensation Costs versus last year reflects the addition of personnel, increased occupancy costs, principally related to higher expenses associated with the expansion of our headquarters in New York, increased costs related to technology initiatives and increased professional fees. In addition, the increase in Adjusted Non-compensation Costs versus last year also reflects an increase in client related expenses which are subject to reimbursement from clients currently and in future periods. The level of these costs was elevated during the period, as deal activity remained high. The ratio of Adjusted Non-compensation Costs to Adjusted Net Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of 17.4% increased from 15.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by higher occupancy costs in 2019.



Investment Management