Evercore Wealth Management Appoints Thomas Olchon as a Managing Director and Wealth & Fiduciary Advisor

Mr. Olchon joins Evercore from Bessemer Trust, where he led a team responsible for delivering the firm's wealth management services to ultra high net worth clients. These included investments, estate planning, tax planning, philanthropic advisory, inter-generational planning, closely held business advisory, and family office services.

Prior to joining Bessemer Trust in 2004, Mr. Olchon worked as a portfolio manager at U.S. Trust, where he started his career in 2000.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom to Evercore," said Chris Zander, Chief Wealth & Fiduciary Advisor at Evercore Wealth Management and the President of Evercore Trust Company, "His experience in wealth management and fiduciary matters and his interest in working directly with clients as a part of a growing national firm make him a natural fit for our team."



Mr. Olchon will be based in New York and will serve families, foundations and endowments across the United States, as part of the Evercore Wealth Management national wealth advisor group. He will report to Mr. Zander.

He has a BA in economics from Gettysburg College and a JD from New York Law School. He is a member of the New York Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

