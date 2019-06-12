Evercore Wealth Management Promotes Stephanie Hackett, Helena Jonassen and Kate Mulvany to Partner

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Evercore Wealth Management today announced the promotions of Stephanie Hackett, Helena Jonassen and Kate Mulvany to Partner.

"These promotions reflect years of outstanding contributions to our Firm," said Jeff Maurer, CEO of Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company. "Stephanie, Helena and Kate are experienced professionals who have demonstrated a strong commitment to our clients and our Evercore culture."

"They are also exceptional team players focused on delivering integrated investment management, wealth planning and fiduciary expertise in the best interest of each client," added Chris Zander, President of Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company. "We are delighted to count them among our 28 partners."

Stephanie joined Evercore in 2014 as a Portfolio Manager. In addition to working with clients, she is responsible for research and due diligence of alternative investments, including private equity, credit and real estate. She previously worked for eight years as an investment director at Brandywine Group Advisors, a multifamily office, and for seven years at J.P. Morgan, focused on alternative asset management and private banking.

Helena also joined Evercore in 2014. As a Wealth & Fiduciary Advisor, she advises executives, business owners and other clients on wealth planning and fiduciary and family office issues. She previously worked at U.S. Trust for 18 years as a senior relationship advisor to families with complex wealth management needs.

Kate joined Evercore in 2009 as a Wealth & Fiduciary Advisor, working with multi-generational families on wealth planning, fiduciary and philanthropic matters. She previously worked at U.S. Trust for 16 years where she served as a senior relationship advisor on many complex personal and fiduciary relationships.

About Evercore Wealth Management

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Evercore, serves high net worth families, endowments and foundations, delivering customized investment management, financial planning, and trust and custody services. Evercore Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with offices in New York, Minneapolis, Palm Beach, San Francisco, and Tampa. The firm manages $7.6 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2018. Additionally, Evercore Wealth Management offers personal trust and custody services to its clients through Evercore Trust Company, N.A. More information about planning, investing, and personal fiduciary services at Evercore Wealth Management can be found at www.evercorewealthmanagement.com.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

