Everee Launches the Flex Platform: Real-Time Payroll with No Pay Cycle

The Flex Platform gives flexible workforces the option to run payroll instantly with no batching, no delays, and no fixed pay schedules

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee , a leading payroll software built for staffing and gig work, today announced the launch of the Flex Platform, a real-time payroll system that allows employers to run fully compliant payroll whenever work is completed, instantly, automatically, and without the limitations of traditional pay cycles.

Everee was the first payroll software to offer a daily pay cycle. Now, with the launch of the Flex Platform, the company introduces the option to remove pay cycles entirely, allowing businesses to run payroll on demand as work happens.

The Flex Platform marks the next step in Everee's continued leadership in modernizing payroll for the companies driving today's flexible economy.

"Pay cycles were created for a different era when manual processes and paper checks made delays unavoidable," said Brett Barlow, CEO of Everee. "Today's workforce demands speed, flexibility, and transparency. The Flex Platform gives companies the power to run payroll at the speed of their operations and meet workers' expectations for faster, more flexible pay."

Designed for gig platforms, staffing companies, and any business with hourly or shift-based workers, the Flex Platform removes the need for fixed payroll timelines. Employers can now trigger payroll by real-world events such as a shift ending or hours being approved, without sacrificing tax accuracy, gross-to-net calculation, or multi-state compliance.

Built for Companies That Need Payroll to Move Faster

Unlike solutions that rely on outdated infrastructure or fixed pay cycles, the Flex Platform is a complete payroll system built for speed, flexibility, and control. It processes payroll in real time, adapts to changing work schedules, and manages tax compliance across all 50 states.

Whether teams work variable hours, across multiple locations, or under different employment classifications, businesses can run payroll as soon as work is complete, without delays, manual batching, or duplicate processes.

Key Benefits of the Flex Platform Include:

Event-Triggered Payroll Runs. Employers can initiate payroll based on approved shifts or hours, eliminating batching and reducing admin time. The system automatically skips inactive workers for faster, cleaner runs.

Employers can initiate payroll based on approved shifts or hours, eliminating batching and reducing admin time. The system automatically skips inactive workers for faster, cleaner runs. Real-Time Compliance & Tax Handling. From gross-to-net calculations to multi-jurisdiction tax filing, the Flex Platform processes everything instantly as payroll is triggered, ensuring accuracy without manual intervention.

From gross-to-net calculations to multi-jurisdiction tax filing, the Flex Platform processes everything instantly as payroll is triggered, ensuring accuracy without manual intervention. Faster Pay, Better Retention. Workers can get paid the same day they work, improving financial wellness, satisfaction, and long-term retention, especially in competitive labor markets.

Workers can get paid the same day they work, improving financial wellness, satisfaction, and long-term retention, especially in competitive labor markets. Built-In Payroll Finance. For companies with delayed receivables, Everee's Flex Credit feature allows businesses to fund payroll upfront and pay Everee back when client payments come in.

To learn more, visit www.everee.com .

About Everee

Everee is the modern payroll platform for businesses that don't fit the traditional 9-to-5 mold. Built for staffing agencies, gig apps and workforce software companies, Everee's Flex Platform powers same-day pay, automatic compliance across all 50 states, and unified payroll for both W-2s and 1099s. With embeddable experiences, white-label options, and built-in payroll financing, Everee lets companies scale without the stress. Trusted by over 1,500 clients and paying out $1.7B annually, Everee turns payroll into a competitive advantage. Learn more at everee.com .

Media Contact:

Dana Gagnon

208.851.1483

[email protected]

SOURCE Everee