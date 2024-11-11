Everest Biolabs - Elevating exosome research with new tools to accelerate the development of clinical applications

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Biolabs, the life sciences company dedicated to equipping scientists with essential tools for their extracellular vesicle (EV) and exosome research, came out of stealth today with the release of innovative isolation and analytical tools for EV and exosome biomarker research at the 2024 American Association of Extracellular Vesicles (AAEV2024) annual meeting in Houston, Texas.

Today, Everest Biolabs launched two product families and five products including the Ascent instrument and Apex columns, which automate exosome isolation using size exclusion chromatography. The Atlas ELISA kits and Atlas ELISA plate reader offer easy and reliable concentration and purity assays for exosomes, enabling researchers to focus on advancing science and accelerating clinical applications.

Extracellular vesicles and exosomes, which are nano-sized biological vesicles released by all cells, are implicated in most diseases and cellular functions. Scientists are harnessing the unique properties of EVs and exosomes to develop liquid biopsies and next-generation therapies. David Walt, co-founder of Everest Biolabs and Core Faculty Member of the Wyss Institute at Harvard University, stated, "To advance the field, scientists need better tools to simplify and scale the isolation and characterization of extracellular vesicles and exosomes."

Everest Biolabs' commitment to advancing the field is evident with the products announced today. "Launching two product families focused on automating EV isolation and delivering standardized analytical tools within six months reflects the core of our company's DNA", said George Daaboul, CEO and co-founder of Everest Biolabs.

After the acquisition of NanoView Biosciences by Unchained Labs in 2022, George and David Freedman, COO and co-founder, are once again collaborating to drive innovation in EV research. Freedman noted that, "our rapid progress is thanks to the exceptional caliber of the Everest team and advances from the Walt Lab." With its mission to elevate EV research and enable scientific insights to be translated to the clinic, Everest Biolabs is just getting started empowering researchers to break through barriers and shape the future of exosome and EV-based discoveries.

About Everest Biolabs

At Everest Biolabs, we're dedicated to reaching excellence in EV research by relentless focus on high-quality, easy-to-use tools for exosome and EV isolation and analytics. Our solutions are designed to enhance researchers' daily workflows, from foundational EV isolation to advanced analytics, enabling groundbreaking discoveries. With a vision to unlock the potential of EVs in clinical applications, we keep 'science first' while fostering innovation and integrity in everything we do. Based in Boston, MA we're here to elevate exosome research at every step. Learn more at www.everestbiolabs.com.

