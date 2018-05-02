Everest Climber and Wing Suit Innovator Rex Pemberton to Soar on Stage at Adaptive Live 2018

In his keynote, Pemberton, known for setting records as a mountain climber, base jumper, and aerial adventurer, will trace how his own remarkable journey prepared him to overcome significant physical and mental challenges to make history at an early age. Pemberton will draw on that experience to demonstrate how teams can collaborate to achieve seemingly unthinkable goals. Using jaw-dropping footage of his extreme adventures as a backdrop, he'll describe how he approaches his own projects using techniques familiar to any business planner: carefully assessing and managing risk, course-correcting when conditions change, and making clear-headed decisions based on real-time data.

"Rex offers a perspective that few of us have known firsthand but that everyone can understand," said Connie DeWitt, chief marketing officer at Adaptive Insights. "At Adaptive Live 2018, Rex will show how adapting to change is an existential requirement not just for mountaineers, but for businesses and nonprofits as well. By combining storytelling and media, he'll take audience members along on some of his most heart-pounding experiences, revealing how with the right plan, a team you can trust, and data you can rely on, you can advance your journey to accomplish absolutely anything."

This year's Adaptive Live conference expects to attract more than 1,500 business planning professionals and gives attendees everything they need to advance their journey with the Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud via industry-focused sessions, hands-on training, roundtables, networking sessions, and more.

Lessons Learned in Scaling the Summits

At 21, Pemberton became the youngest Australian ever to climb Mount Everest and later became the third youngest human to reach the Seven Summits—the tallest points on all seven continents. Pemberton is an innovator of human aviation, designing and piloting a jet-powered, fixed-wing flight suit that allows him to fly without the aid of an airplane. A leader in the science of peak performance, he advises some of the world's best-known companies on effective ways to build high-performing teams, establish competitive differentiation, and encourage innovation.

"Every journey, no matter the destination, begins with a detailed plan that makes even the most ambitious goal reachable," said Pemberton. "At a time when change is only accelerating, finance executives and business leaders must account for every possible scenario and risk. And while most businesses don't risk lives the way climbers or wing suit pilots do, they all risk futures and ultimately business success. I can't wait to share some lessons I've learned on mountains and in business. Your summit may look different from mine, but we all deserve to get there."

Visit the Adaptive Live registration page to sign up today. To learn more about Rex Pemberton's keynote, read the blog "To Advance Your Journey, Start with a Clear Vision."

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is the global leader in cloud-based software for modern business planning. Our Business Planning Cloud platform enables organizations of all sizes to respond to changing business conditions with confidence and agility. We transform the planning process into a strategic advantage for more than 3,700 organizations around the world with powerful modeling that's easy for everybody who plans. Adaptive Insights is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-climber-and-wing-suit-innovator-rex-pemberton-to-soar-on-stage-at-adaptive-live-2018-300640679.html

SOURCE Adaptive Insights

Related Links

http://www.adaptiveinsights.com

