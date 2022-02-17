Everest Discovery and Zaviant Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership

We are always looking for partners that will help bring solid and trusted solutions to our clients. Tweet this

"This partnership is really a perfect match," states Mihir Mistry, vice president of operations and customer success at Zaviant. "When our clients are looking for expertise in digital forensics or eDiscovery, Everest performs the analysis and information gathering needed to help them meet their regulatory and legal requirements. We are thrilled to be partnering with Everest to offer our clients the best-of-breed technology and expert solutions Everest brings to the table."

"We are always looking for partners that will help bring solid and trusted solutions to our clients," says Tom Pellegrino, CEO at Everest Discovery. "The team members at Zaviant are experts in cybersecurity and data privacy and can help our clients when it comes to navigating complex data security frameworks and data privacy regulations. This partnership really combines the strengths of both companies, so our clients get the expertise and knowledge needed to ensure success."

To learn more about Everest Discovery LLC, please visit www.everestdiscovery.com. To learn more about Zaviant Consulting, please visit www.zaviant.com.

About Everest Discovery LLC

Everest Discovery is a leading litigation support and eDiscovery provider serving legal departments, law firms and government agencies nationwide. Our core focus on solutions, service and security enables us to provide actionable insights that transform workflows, reduce risk and generate significant cost savings for our client base. We comprehensively address our clients' business problems by incorporating best-of-breed technologies, knowledge-based services and a consultative approach. Everest is proud to be ISO27001 certified, a certified WBENC Woman Business Enterprise, a WOSB (Woman Owned Small Business) certified via the SBA, and a GSA contractor.

About Zaviant Consulting

At Zaviant, we spend time learning the intricacies of our clients' businesses to provide the most comprehensive solution possible. We understand that navigating compliance frameworks can be difficult even for the maturest businesses. We take the time to explain our approach, understand the relevant risks facing your business and implement an appropriate solution. Collectively, we have decades of experience in IT compliance and security. This experience includes improving the security posture of client systems to protect sensitive data by complying with information security requirements such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 and privacy regulations such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

CONTACT:

Everest Discovery Zaviant Consulting Tom Pellegrino [email protected] 215-325-1800 Will Sweeney [email protected] 267-234-7977

SOURCE Everest Discovery LLC