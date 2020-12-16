Everest Foundation Teams Up with Trejo's Tacos, LA County Supervisor to Feed East LA for Holidays
800 Bowls of Food to be Donated to Front Line Workers, East LA Community in Socially Distant Food Giveaway
Dec 16, 2020, 12:30 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Foundation and Trejo's Tacos set to donate 800 bowls of food to front line workers.
WHAT:
In support of the East LA community, as well as the many healthcare and front-line workers that still have to go into work during holidays, the Everest Foundation is teaming up with actor Danny Trejos and Trejos Tacos, as well as L.A. County Supervisor, Hilda Solis, for a drive-up food giveaway.
The East Los Angeles Civic Center will have tables set up for community members to drive up and receive their donated food bowl from Trejos Tacos. The event will also feed members of the departments housed in the Civic Center, including the Roybal Health Center, Soledad Enrichment Action Gang Intervention Program and Proyecto Child Health Care.
Organizers are encouraging community members to limit the number of people walking by utilizing the drive-up option. Security will be in place to ensure that people are wearing masks and following proper social distancing measures.
WHEN:
Thursday, December 17
12:00 to 2:00 p.m. PT
WHERE:
East Los Angeles Civic Center
4801 E 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90022
VISUAL:
300-500 community members and essential workers are expected to attend the event
Lines of cars waiting for their food
Tables filled with donations
Volunteers handing out food bowls
WHY:
"During this difficult time, we want to give thanks to the East L.A. Community, especially our front-line workers that surround that facility, by spreading some joy this holiday season," said Dr. Michael Everest. "We are grateful to be working with Trejos Tacos to, once again, give back to such an important community."
WHO:
The Everest Foundation, Dr. Michael Everest
Trejos Tacos, Danny Trejos
L.A. County Supervisor, Hilda Solis
About the Everest Foundation
The Everest Foundation is a global non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, based in Los Angeles, that provides opportunities for the advancement of innovation in medical education and cutting-edge medical research. The foundation optimizes the influence and nature of residency programs and provides funding for program-specific initiatives, benefiting the teaching hospital and individual program, along with funding for medical research training and addressing the needs of communities, programs, trainees, physicians, and scientists.
